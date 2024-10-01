Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 23Rd To September 27Th, 2024
10/1/2024 12:16:44 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, September 30th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares f rom September 23 rd to September 27 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 23rd to September 27th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 23/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 60 000
| 109,13950
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 23/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 30 000
| 109,16310
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 23/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 000
| 109,20000
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 23/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 000
| 109,18170
| AQEU
| VINCI
| 24/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 80 000
| 109,86420
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 24/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 20 000
| 109,85850
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 25/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 74 923
| 109,13730
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 25/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 11 885
| 109,05230
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 26/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 50 000
| 109,54310
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 26/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 20 000
| 109,51240
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 27/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 40 000
| 110,64930
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 27/09/2024
| FR0000125486
| 30 000
| 110,66750
| CEUX
| TOTAL
| 426 808
| 109,6227
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
