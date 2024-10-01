Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 23Rd To September 27Th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares f rom September 23 rd to September 27 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 23rd to September 27th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market