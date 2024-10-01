عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 23Rd To September 27Th, 2024


10/1/2024 12:16:44 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, September 30th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares f rom September 23 rd to September 27 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 23rd to September 27th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 23/09/2024 FR0000125486 60 000 109,13950 XPAR
VINCI 23/09/2024 FR0000125486 30 000 109,16310 CEUX
VINCI 23/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 109,20000 TQEX
VINCI 23/09/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 109,18170 AQEU
VINCI 24/09/2024 FR0000125486 80 000 109,86420 XPAR
VINCI 24/09/2024 FR0000125486 20 000 109,85850 CEUX
VINCI 25/09/2024 FR0000125486 74 923 109,13730 XPAR
VINCI 25/09/2024 FR0000125486 11 885 109,05230 CEUX
VINCI 26/09/2024 FR0000125486 50 000 109,54310 XPAR
VINCI 26/09/2024 FR0000125486 20 000 109,51240 CEUX
VINCI 27/09/2024 FR0000125486 40 000 110,64930 XPAR
VINCI 27/09/2024 FR0000125486 30 000 110,66750 CEUX
TOTAL 426 808 109,6227

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX from 23 09 24 to 27 09 24vGB

MENAFN01102024004107003653ID1108735568


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

