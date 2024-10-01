Crime Risk Report Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The crime risk report market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.6 billion in 2023 to $10.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, high-profile cybersecurity incidents, digital transformation, and growing attack surface, increasing dependency on digital infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Crime Risk Report Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The crime risk report market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of new cyber threat vectors, elevated concerns about supply chain cybersecurity, integration of cyber risk management into business strategy, focus on insider threats and employee training, rise in cyber insurance adoption.

Growth Driver Of The Crime Risk Report Market

The rising cyber-crime cases are expected to propel the growth of the crime risk report market. Cybercrime is criminal activity carried out digitally or by the spread of malicious software, which can compromise sensitive information. Crime risk reports can help prevent cyber threats such as hacking, phishing, and malware attacks, and industries are increasingly relying on them to identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate risk to protect their assets and data from cyber threats.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Crime Risk Report Market Growth?

Key players in the market include CAP Index Inc., CoreLogic Inc., HackSurfer LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Intelligent Direct Inc., Location Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations Inc., Silva Consultants, Verisk Analytics Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Capco LLC, Fenergo Limited, Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, Refinitiv US Holdings Inc., RiskScreen International Limited, Mphasis Limited, Capgemini SE, Moody's Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, Accenture PLC, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, VMware Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Darktrace Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Crime Risk Report Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on Financial Crime Risk SaaS solution to gain a competitive edge in the market. A financial crime risk SaaS solution is a cloud-based software-as-a-service offering designed to proactively mitigate and manage financial crime risks within organizations, providing real-time monitoring, analysis, and compliance functionalities.

How Is The Global Crime Risk Report Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Financial And Cybercrime, Personal, Property, Other Types

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI),Government, Real Estate, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Crime Risk Report Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Crime Risk Report Market Definition

A crime risk report is a comprehensive analysis of crime data that provides information on the likelihood of crime occurring in a specific area. It also provides valuable insights into the crime patterns and trends in a specific location, which can help businesses and individuals make informed decisions about their safety and security.

Crime Risk Report Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global crime risk report market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Crime Risk Report Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on crime risk report market size, crime risk report market drivers and trends, crime risk report market major players and crime risk report market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

