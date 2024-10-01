Alphabeats Names Jorrit Devries Chief Executive Officer, Accelerating Global Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neurofeedback Trailblazer Looks to Expand U.S. Leadership in Burgeoning Wearable“Performance Technology” Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alphabeats , a leader in mental performance for athletes, today announced that Chief Commercial Officer and U.S. President Jorrit DeVries will assume the role of Global Chief Executive Officer, as the company expands its commercial footprint in the United States. Current CEO Han Dirkx , one of alphabeats' three co-founders along with DeVries, will move into the role of Chief Operating Officer and lead the company's product, research and development, and technology teams based in The Netherlands.The moves come at a time when alphabeats is leading the emergence of“performance technology” for athletes, with its unique experiential app that fuses popular music and neurofeedback technology to help athletes and other high performers master their mental performance. DeVries, who has led revenue growth for global brands including Spotify, Samsung, Vodafone, and Warner Music, launched alphabeats in the United States earlier this year."I'm honored to take the reins at alphabeats at this pivotal moment," DeVries said. "The convergence of wearable technology, neurofeedback advancements, and the growing accessibility of elite performance tools creates a unique opportunity. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation laid by Han and the team, as we work towards our vision of making mental fitness achievable for everyone."With major global sporting events such as the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics on the horizon in the U.S., alphabeats is leveraging critical successes and momentum realized in 2024. The company recently announced mental fitness initiatives with two prominent athletic organizations: a performance collaboration with the USA Triathlon to cultivate its top young male triathletes for Olympic success, and a partnership with Nationsbest Football to support promising student football athletes on and off the field. The company has also secured another significant funding round, positioning it well for continued market expansion.As U.S. president of alphabeats, DeVries has led the company's sales, marketing, product development, and fundraising efforts. Prior to alphabeats, he served as the Global Head of Category Development at Spotify, where he played a pivotal role in increasing advertising revenue and developing innovative solutions for global brand partnerships.DeVries had earlier senior executive roles across sales, business development, and marketing at Samsung, Vodafone and Warner Music, where he led teams in both the United States and Europe.“This is a natural transition as our commercial interests in the U.S. market grow and we pursue new form factors on the product and technology side,” Dirkx said.“Jorrit's track record in building markets for consumer electronics categories is critical as the conversation around neuroscience and performance becomes even more mainstream.”About alphabeatsalphabeats envisions A world where everyone can train their mind without limits, becoming the directors of their attention, flow, and recovery.This vision comes to life with a pioneering approach that fuses curated music and neurofeedback technology, enabling athletes to master their mental performance. alphabeats is designed for athletes looking to push the boundaries of mental resilience, focus, and recovery. By offering a unique pathway for enhancing mind-body synergy, alphabeats sets new standards in athlete training. Discover more about the vision and join the movement towards boundless mental training at listenalphabeats, and follow the journey on Instagram, Meta, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

