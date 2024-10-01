Aircraft Lighting Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.21 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced aesthetics and customization, weight reduction initiatives, integration of emergency lighting, cockpit lighting innovations, focus on passenger comfort.

The aircraft lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in aircraft fleet expansion, adoption of oLED and advanced lighting materials, innovations in mood lighting, integration of smart lighting controls, regulatory compliance and safety standards.

The rising usage of advanced LED lighting is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft lighting market going forward. LED (light-emitting diode) refers to a semiconductor device emitting infrared or visible light when an electric current passes through it. The aircraft uses LED lighting for collision avoidance measures to make tall structures more visible to passing aircraft. LED strobe lights increase visibility in inclement weather and at night, ensuring safety.

Key players in the tem market include Astronics Corporation, Bruce Aerospace Inc., Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Luminator Technology Group, Collins Aerospace, STG Aerospace Limited, Safran SA, Embraer SA, Oxley Group, Heads Up Technologies Inc., Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., Whelen Aerospace Technologies, Precise Flight Inc., In-Flight Entertainment, Eaton Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, GE Aviation, B/E Aerospace, United Technologies Corporation, Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o, AeroLEDs LLC, Oxley Developments Company Ltd., Flight Light Inc., Aero Dynamix Inc., Oxley Inc., Rockwell Collins Aerospace, Satair AS.

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to introduce leading-edge OLED technology to the aviation market. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jets

2) By Technology Type: Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent, Other Technologies

3) By Installation Type: Line-Fit, Retrofit

4) By End-Users: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, Maintenance, Repair And Operations (MRO)

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aircraft lighting refers to a lighting system that produces both external and internal lights and serves multiple purposes, from simply identifying an aircraft's location to discerning its direction of flight. It is used to enhance aircraft visibility during critical flight phases, boost visibility to other aircraft, and provide illumination for various purposes.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft lighting market size, aircraft lighting market drivers and trends, aircraft lighting market major players and aircraft lighting market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

