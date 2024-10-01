(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMBIA, Ind., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient Carbon , a Denmark-based company focusing on methane mitigation technology, today announces its new partnership with Benton Group Dairies to field-test a prototype of Ambient Carbon's Methane Eradication Photochemical System (MEPS), a first-of-a-kind non-invasive to remove methane from dairy barn exhaust. A prototype will be installed and tested on Benton's Indiana dairy in early 2025.

As part of the project, Ambient Carbon also has a Memorandum of Understanding with Danone North America , which sources milk from Benton.



Approximately 30% of anthropogenic methane come from livestock, including about half from dairy cattle. Tomorrow, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) will release a new report on the need and potential for atmospheric methane removal.

MEPS is a point-source methane removal system which significantly reduces the amount of methane from dairy cows and other point sources emitted into the ambient air. It is the only scalable, cost-effective solution for eradicating low-concentration (non-flammable) methane from cattle and manure, as well as other point sources.

MEPS uses a patented gas-phase photochemical process that mimics a natural process that destroys methane in the atmosphere.

It generates chlorine atoms via electrolysis of saltwater, and as dairy barn air cycles through the system, the chlorine reacts with the methane, eradicating 80-90% of the methane at its source, and preventing it from being emitted into the ambient air.

"MEPS only requires salt water (sodium chloride) and UV light to break down methane. It operates at ambient temperatures, so it is safe, and it's automated, efficient, and highly cost-effective," said Matthew Johnson, co–founder and CSO of Ambient Carbon.

"MEPS has world-record efficiency for the low concentrations found in agriculture and waste management. Field-testing it in Indiana will showcase its advantages and give us data showing how efficient and cost-effective MEPS will be for dairy farms."

"Benton Dairies is committed to increasing our

positive environmental influence

while reducing

greenhouse gas emissions," said Chris Williams,

Conservation Lead at Benton Dairies. "MEPS is a non-invasive technology that will remove more methane from our farms than any available technology

we've encountered. We are excited to work alongside Ambient Carbon to push the boundaries of what sustainable milk production can be."

