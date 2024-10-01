Onecause Introduces All-In-One Golf Event Management Solution For Nonprofits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integrated Tools Streamline Setup, Registration, Scoring, and Sponsorships

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced the launch of its new Event Management solution, empowering nonprofits to manage and execute golf fundraisers with ease. This addition to the OneCause Fundraising streamlines the planning and execution of charity golf outings, combining the best in fundraising software with advanced golf event management tools in one seamless platform.

Charity golf events have long served as a powerful way for nonprofits to engage high-value sponsors and unique donor segments. However, many organizations have struggled with inadequate tools, relying on spreadsheets or adapting event software not designed for the complexities of golf outings. The new tools are tailored to meet the unique needs of nonprofit golf events.

"We're making it easier than ever for nonprofits to plan, execute, and manage golf fundraisers, whether they're standalone golf outings or combined with other signature fundraisers like galas," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "We're excited to introduce this purpose-built solution to help nonprofits create a top-notch experience for golfers and sponsors alike – all within one unified platform."

The new Golf Event Management solution empowers nonprofits to host flexible and engaging golf outings. Key features include:



Seamless Event Management : Easily sell sponsorships, register golfers, and facilitate scoring, all while managing fundraising efforts.

Customizable Event Setup : Organize events with a variety of formats, from scrambles to shotgun starts, and support single or multiple-course events.

Efficient Team Management : Auto-create teams based on ticket type and owner, making it easier to manage group registrations and pairings.

Intuitive Golf Features : Assign courses, starting holes, and cart numbers; sell mulligans and fixed-price items; and enable or disable golf-specific tools with a single click.

Personalized Player Communication : Send text messages with player-specific details immediately after check-in and during the event, streamlining registration and enhancing the player experience. Dynamic Scoring and

Leaderboards : Track player scoring and display rankings on a live leaderboard to engage participants throughout the event.

With these new time-saving tools dedicated to golf events, nonprofits can focus on building relationships and driving engagement at their golf outings – without the hassle of juggling multiple systems or outdated processes.

To learn more about how the new Golf Event Management solution can help your next golf fundraiser reach its full potential, visit the OneCause website

to request a demo.

Additional Resources:



Golf Event Management handout Golf Event Management video

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit



or follow us on

LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and

Facebook .

SOURCE OneCause

