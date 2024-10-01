Three Steps Inform Voters On Utah Judges Before November Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With November rapidly approaching, Utah voters are urged to take three simple steps to make informed decisions regarding the judges on their ballots. By utilizing the resources available at href="" rel="external nofollow" uta , voters can ensure they cast their votes based on comprehensive evaluations and key performance summaries.Judicial retention elections are critical for maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the judicial system. However, many voters find it challenging to make informed decisions due to a lack of accessible information. The Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC) provides an invaluable service by evaluating and summarizing judges' performance, making it easier for voters to make educated choices.“We urge all Utah voters to follow these three simple steps to inform themselves about judges on their ballot,” said Mary-Margaret Pingree, JPEC executive director.“First, visit utah to access all the necessary information.“Next, select your county to view the judges who will appear on your ballot.“Then, scroll through each judge and review details of each judge who will be on your ballot in your county.”Attorneys and citizens provide input into the evaluation process. From surveys of those who spend time in court to year-round observations of Utah judges, JPEC provides critical insights into judges' legal ability, judicial integrity and temperament, administrative skills, and procedural fairness.“Informed voting is crucial to the democratic process and to ensuring a fair and effective judiciary,” said Pingree.“We encourage all Utah voters to take these simple steps to educate themselves about the judges on their ballots and to participate fully in the electoral process.”For more information, visit utah.# # #ABOUT JPECEstablished in 2008 by the Utah State Legislature, the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission is an independent state commission that evaluates the performance of judges for voters. Utah's three branches of government appoint JPEC's 13 commissioners to staggered terms. Commissioners serve as volunteers and come from diverse professions, backgrounds, and geographic regions of Utah.

