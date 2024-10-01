Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds PEAK Alarm Company, Welcoming Six Western U.S. Locations And 120 New Employees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired one of the nation's leading security alarm providers, PEAK Alarm Company. The addition of PEAK – SDM's 2023 Dealer of the Year winner, which is currently ranked No. 37 on the SDM 100 list of top security companies – expands Pye-Barker's geographic reach throughout the West and adds more than 100 security professionals to the Pye-Barker team.

The Pye-Barker Fire & Safety and PEAK Alarm Company teams meet to celebrate and discuss the future working together to serve PEAK's local communities.

PEAK Alarm Company empowers businesses with security systems, fire alarms, CCTV, access control, environmental hazard monitoring and 24-hour monitoring, so they can remain operational and protected. PEAK has six locations in Utah, Idaho and Colorado, and extends coverage throughout these states and into Wyoming, Oregon and Nevada. Founded in 1969, PEAK has grown to a regional powerhouse, continuing momentum through strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion and commitment to its team.

"Starting with PEAK Alarm Company's founder, Jerry D. Howe, our success has always been about people – the customers we serve and the dedicated, knowledgeable individuals who work here," said Donald Weakley, President at PEAK. "I and our other leaders – COO Clint Beecroft and CFO Fred Johnson – want to ensure all our people are taken care of during this next phase of the business. I'm proud to have PEAK join the Pye-Barker family, which holds the same values."

"PEAK's story is a lot like Pye-Barker's. As a young entrepreneur, Jerry Howe had a dream to protect his community, and through hard work and looking after his people, he created an industry leading organization," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "I'm honored to work alongside the talented security and alarm professionals on the PEAK team as we welcome them to the Pye-Barker family."

PEAK's highly skilled team, including leaders Beecroft and Johnson, will continue to serve customers locally.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

