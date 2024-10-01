2024 Timmy Awards Names Top Tech Workplaces And Leaders In North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tech in Motion recognizes this year's top employers according to tech community and leaders

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion has announced the North American and Community Choice Timmy Award winners in eight categories during their 2024 Timmy Awards, the 9th edition of celebrating the best in tech workplaces. Tech in Motion, a community and event series with over 300,000 technologists, once again hosted the Awards program to bring together the IT community and highlight tech innovators, employers, and leaders across North America who are creating great places to work.

Watch the exciting celebration of innovation and inspiration in the tech community as event series and community platform Tech in Motion honors the trailblazers who are redefining the future of tech with groundbreaking products and thriving workplaces in 2024. Hear from industry thought leaders from Amazon Web Services, Etsy, Citibank, Ericsson, Belkins, Neudesic and more as they unveil the North American winners across eight "Best in Tech" categories.

Hosted by award-winning author and leadership speaker John Garrett, this year's Timmy Awards gave out awards in categories including Best Tech Work Culture (both small/medium and large companies), Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Startup, Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, and Best Tech Manager, as well as two new awards for 2024, Best Tech Remote Work Culture and Technology Team of the Year.

"In such a fast-moving industry, the Timmy Awards provide us a rare opportunity to pause and celebrate the accomplishments the tech community has achieved in the past year," said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, the founders of Tech in Motion. "Every nominee and winner of the Timmys represents the top in their field, creating an environment for their tech talent to succeed both in and out of the office. We are proud to recognize all the great work these companies and leaders are doing for the industry. Our deep congratulations to all the winners of this year's awards."

The awards were judged by a panel of tech industry leaders, including presenters Chintamani Bagwe, VP at Citibank; Arylee McSweaney, Engineering Director at Etsy; Rajeep Biswas, Global VP of Industry Solutions at Neudesic; Benjamin David Novak, Partner at Morgan Lewis and Angel Investor at Delaware Crossing Investor Group; Vladyslav Podoliako, Founder and CEO at Belkins; Erin Liao, VP and Head of E2E 5G Systems at Ericsson; Tanvi Hungund, Senior Manager at Amazon Web Services; and John Rosenbaum, CIO at Motion Recruitment Partners.

The North American Timmy Award Winners include:



SiMa : Best Tech Startup

Ning Ning Yu, Vice President of R&D at Taboola : Best Tech Manager

PAR Technology : Best Tech Work Culture, Large Employer

InStride: Best Tech Work Culture, Small – Mid-Sized Employer

Kelly Blue Book/Cox Automotive : Best Tech Workplace for Diversity

Orium : Best Remote Tech Work Culture

AMOpportunities Technology Team : Technology Team of the Year Beewise : Best Tech for Good

Leading up to the announcement, Tech in Motion also revealed the Community Choice Timmy Award winners. Decided by popular vote, over 20,000 technologists made their voices heard to determine the tech companies and leaders that would take home the coveted Timmy Awards.

The Community Choice Timmy Award Winners include:



Goodshuffle Pro : Best Tech Startup

Ekambar Kumar Singirikonda, Director of DevOps Engineering at Toyota : Best Tech Manager

PAR Technology : Best Tech Work Culture – Large Employer

CallTrackingMetrics : Best Tech Work Culture, Small – Mid-Sized Employer

Taboola : Best Tech Workplace for Diversity

Fingerprint : Best Remote Tech Work Culture

Q-Centrix Clinical Data Warehouse Architecture Team : Technology Team of the Year TREND Community : Best Tech for Good

