The future of the global robo advisory market looks promising with opportunities in the retail investor and high net worth individual markets. The global robo advisory market is expected to reach an estimated $24.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing use of digital technologies within the services industry, increasing consumers preference for robo advisers rather than traditional investing services, and incorporation of artificial intelligence into investing operations.

Robo Advisory Market Insights



Hybrid robo advisors will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because they mix the efficiency and reliability of robotic algorithms with the human element of a personal financial counselor.

Within this market, high net worth individual will remain a larger segment due to increasing demand for HNWIs by private equity managers to safeguard their investments. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the customers' growing knowledge of the benefits of using automated financial assistance for investments and savings.

Robo Advisory by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global robo advisory by type, provider, service type, end use, and region.

Robo Advisory Market by Type:



Pure Robo Advisors Hybrid Robo Advisors

Robo Advisory Market by Provider:



Fintech Robo Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers Others

Robo Advisory Market by Service Type:



Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

Robo Advisory Market by End Use:



Retail Investor High Net Worth Individuals

Robo Advisory Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies robo advisory companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Companies profiled in this report include:



Betterment

Fincite

Wealthfront

The Vanguard Group

The Charles Schwab

Ellevest

Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung

Wealthify

SoFi Technologies SigFig Wealth Management

Features of the Global Robo Advisory Market



Market Size Estimates: Robo advisory market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Robo advisory market size by type, provider, service type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Robo advisory market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, provider, service type, end use, and regions for the robo advisory market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the robo advisory market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the robo advisory market by type (pure robo advisors and hybrid robo advisors), provider (fintech robo advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers, and others), service type (direct plan-based/goal-based and comprehensive wealth advisory), end use (retail investor and high net worth individuals), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Robo Advisory Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Robo Advisory Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Robo Advisory Market by Type

3.4: Global Robo Advisory Market by Provider

3.5: Global Robo Advisory Market by Service Type

3.6: Global Robo Advisory Market by End Use

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Robo Advisory Market by Region

4.2: North American Robo Advisory Market

4.3: European Robo Advisory Market

4.4: APAC Robo Advisory Market

4.5: ROW Robo Advisory Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Robo Advisory Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Robo Advisory Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Robo Advisory Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Betterment

Fincite

Wealthfront

The Vanguard Group

The Charles Schwab

Ellevest

Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung

Wealthify

SoFi Technologies SigFig Wealth Management

