East Coast Wings + Grill Joins The Fight Against Breast Cancer With 'Pink Ribbon' Campaign

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G) – a full service, family dining franchise that is the ultimate casual dining spot for wing lovers – announces a monthlong donation campaign to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in its mission to eradicate breast cancer. From October 1 – 31, all participating locations will donate $1 to BCRF for each 'Pink Ribbon' drink ordered, rounding up contributions at the end of the month.

The Pink Ribbon drink, specially crafted for this initiative, serves as a symbol of hope and support for those affected by breast cancer. Customers can enjoy this refreshing beverage while making a positive impact on the fight against breast cancer.

"At East Coast Wings + Grill, we feel uniquely privileged to be able contribute to this essential research that can make a real difference in people's lives," said Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. "Breast cancer effects countless families, and this campaign will help us continue to support breast cancer research to bring us closer to a cure and provide hope to those impacted."

The funds raised during this campaign will support BCRF's mission to advance the world's most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. Each Pink Ribbon drink sold not only provides guests with a refreshing experience but also plays a vital role in funding innovative research.

