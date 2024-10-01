Leverage Lab Unveils Livelens: A Game-Changing Solution For Leveraging Intent Data For Business To Business Media Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leverage Lab, experts in first party data

monetization for organizations, is proud to announce the launch of LiveLens, a groundbreaking solution that enables business to business media organizations to track and report on every user engagement across their enterprise. As the first solution of its kind tailored specifically for media companies, LiveLens will enable publishers to provide advertisers and marketing partners with the insights they've been asking for, without any need to look outside their own ecosystem.

"Business to business media organizations are increasingly pressured to prove their solutions are driving value for marketers. Marketers don't want performance metrics, they want hard evidence that their messages are reaching the people and the organizations they want to reach" says AnnMarie Wills, CEO of Leverage Lab. "LiveLens uncovers every engagement possible across the entire enterprise. For the first time, a media operator can answer that pressure with hard evidence."

LiveLens delivers unique engagement insights, surfacing intent signals already present in a publisher's ecosystem.

LiveLens delivers first of its kind engagement insights surfacing intent signals already present in a publishers ecosystem. Media companies can package and offer this granular and actionable insight to their advertising and marketing partners in a variety of ways. One option is an always-on monitoring solution. LiveLens continuously captures audience engagements across a media organization ecosystem, powering account based monitoring. Another option is to provide richer insights into multichannel marketing campaigns through a robust reporting layer.

"This is the Holy Grail for B2B publishers." says John French, former CEO of Penton, Cygnus Media, Investment News, and current CEO of French, LLC. "Every day I speak to executives in this industry who are being hammered for low quality, low value leads, because leads are clear evidence of engagement. This is a better way than bending to that pressure."

Why Media Companies Need LiveLens

In a landscape where media companies are asked to deliver more value to their advertisers, the ability to surface granular, actionable audience insights is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. LiveLens makes it easy for publishers to respond to the demand for personalized, data-driven advertising strategies, and it does so without the complexity typically associated with advanced analytics tools.

About Leverage Lab

Leverage Lab is at the forefront of transforming data into profit in the media industry through innovative audience data infrastructure solutions and revenue enablement services. With a mission to preserve and elevate the media industry's core values, Leverage Lab empowers publishers to unlock the full potential of their first-party data, enhancing advertising and marketing capabilities while driving sustainable business growth and ensuring long-term relevance in an evolving digital landscape.

