New Charter Technologies Welcomes Netropole As Latest Partner, Expanding National Footprint And Local IT Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Netropole joins New Charter Technologies, blending local expertise with national resources to enhance IT service delivery across the Pacific Northwest.

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies , a portfolio company of the Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is excited to announce the addition of Netropole, a long-established IT services provider based in Portland, Oregon, to its growing of companies.

Netropole Inc.

Continue Reading

Netropole, founded over 30 years ago, has built a strong reputation for delivering top-tier IT services with a personal touch. As a trusted partner for businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest, Netropole's commitment to security and staying at the forefront of industry changes makes them a natural fit for New Charter's national platform, which prioritizes modern IT services and advanced cybersecurity.

"After 30 years in business, we had reached a point where we either had to scale up significantly on our own or look for a partner," said Dave Johnson, owner and CEO of Netropole. "I've always been cautious about partnering with companies that might disrupt what we've built, but New Charter's approach was different. They respected what we do and wanted to help us grow without changing our core values. The trust I had in their team-built over years of conversations and mutual respect-made it clear that this was the right path for us."

Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies, shared his thoughts on this new partnership.

"Bringing Netropole into the New Charter network is a perfect example of what we're all about-keeping local companies rooted in their communities, engaged deeply with their ciients and employees, while providing them with the resources to grow beyond what they thought possible. Netropole's leadership has built something special over the past three decades, and we're excited to support them in continuing that legacy."

For Netropole, joining New Charter means access to a broader knowledge base and a community of like-minded IT professionals. Dave added:

"What really sealed the deal was the ability to tap into the experience and resources of other companies in the New Charter network. It's a rare opportunity to get the best of both worlds-being able to leverage a national team's expertise while maintaining the local relationships we've spent years nurturing."

Netropole's clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service they've come to expect, with the added benefit of a strengthened support network through New Charter's national platform and access to an expanded suite of IT services and resources.

The integration of Netropole into New Charter further strengthens the company's mission of uniting top IT service providers from across North America, providing access to additional resources and a supportive community while allowing each to stay true to their local roots.

READ FULL RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

[email protected]

319.572.2145



SOURCE New Charter Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED