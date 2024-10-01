New Children’S Book THE BOUNCING BALL ADVENTURES Sparks Imagination, Turning Ideas Into Action

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11-year-old inspires creativity in new from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most 11-year-olds are busy playing games, Michael A. Roberts has been busy writing and illustrating a story about playing video games, among others. A true renaissance tween, Roberts enjoys many creative pursuits, but in his latest project, a collection of short stories centered on a heroic bouncy ball, he seeks to inspire his peers to discover the power of their own imagination.“I want to encourage children around the world to use their imagination and know that all things are possible if they believe,” Roberts says.

In“The Bouncing Ball Adventures,” young readers are introduced to Bouncing Ball and his friends through a collection of short stories. From building a shrink ray and searching for a lost laptop to play video games to a perfectly timed trip to the zoo, Bouncing Ball encourages readers to embrace their creativity and if they have a good idea, be ready to turn their ideas into action. Likening Bouncing Ball to Peppa Pig and Curious George , Roberts imparts life lessons while allowing for plenty of fun. Featuring fifteen adventurous tales and Roberts' own illustrations, the book is engaging, entertaining and educational.

About the Author:

Michael A. Roberts is an 11-year-old author, illustrator, inventor, martial arts practitioner, spelling bee champion, and honor roll student. He is also the creator of the cover for the book“Conquer Mindset: Conquer the Monster.” In his free time, he enjoys conducting science experiments, spending time in nature, reading, working out, playing the piano, basketball, and golf. Featured in news articles and social media outlets since the age of 8, he loves helping and inspiring others.

