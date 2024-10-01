Interim Report And Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30 June 2024
Date
10/1/2024 11:31:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see the press release attached.
Attachment
20240930 - Interim results
MENAFN01102024004107003653ID1108735425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.