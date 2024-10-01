عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interim Report And Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For The Period Ended 30 June 2024


10/1/2024 11:31:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see the press release attached.

Attachment

  • 20240930 - Interim results

MENAFN01102024004107003653ID1108735425


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search