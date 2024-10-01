GMS Ranked Second On Crain's List Of 100 Largest Northeast Ohio Employers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS) is proud to announce that we have been ranked as the second-largest employer on Crain's 100 Largest Northeast Ohio Employers list for 2024. This recognition follows a year of significant growth, with GMS experiencing a 5.1% increase in local expansion and a 6.3% growth nationally.

To earn this ranking, GMS was evaluated based on employee count, regional presence, and overall company performance. These criteria reflect GMS's strong growth trajectory and the dedication of our team across the country.

Crain's 100 Largest Northeast Ohio Employers List For 2024

Since our founding by Mike Kahoe in 1996, GMS has been committed to helping small and midsize businesses succeed. What began as a small company has grown into a nationwide leader in human resources, payroll, risk management, and benefits administration. Mike's vision of empowering businesses by relieving them of administrative burdens has fueled our growth and success for over 25 years.

Our journey from a small business to one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio is a testament to our company culture, which emphasizes dedication, innovation, and support for both our clients and employees. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on our mission of making employee management simpler, safer, and stronger.

About Group Management Services

GMS is a professional employer organization (PEO) and benefits administrator, serving more than 3,500 companies and over 50,000 worksite employees across the country. Headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, GMS provides expert HR solutions, including payroll, human resources, risk management, and benefits administration, allowing businesses to focus on growth and success.

