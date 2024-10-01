VAST Data Founds Cosmos, A Tech Community With A Mission To Simplify And Accelerate AI Adoption, Exploration And Discovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cosmos brings together leaders from every sector across the data and AI landscape to share knowledge, explore solutions, and drive adoption and efficiency for enterprise AI

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data company, today announced the launch of Cosmos , an initiative designed to transform how organizations build and advance AI, by creating a comprehensive and supportive environment to nurture innovation, collaboration, growth, and economic prosperity. This community is built of AI practitioners and for AI practitioners – as researchers, technology partners, service providers, and solutions integrators all join together to help democratize the benefits of AI.

Cosmos aims to streamline AI adoption for its members by offering a comprehensive, interconnected ecosystem that facilitates conversation, shares use cases, and provides learning opportunities through labs, vendor showcases, and general AI research news. Cosmos helps community members navigate available options and implement the most effective solutions for their unique needs.

Artificial intelligence has the ability to revolutionize business productivity. However, today it can be difficult to build an AI-enabled workforce. As new technologies and methodologies are developed, participating in Cosmos is an ideal way to stay informed and be supported on this journey. Cosmos is unlocking innovation by helping to revolutionize the way organizations develop, deploy, and utilize AI technologies from this point forward.

Composed of early participants including VAST Data, NVIDIA, xAI, Supermicro, Deloitte, WWT, Cisco, CoreWeave, Core42, NEA, Impetus, Run:AI, Dremio, and more, Cosmos is an AI community that serves to further AI progress by simplifying adoption and pioneering the next frontier of data-driven innovation.

"Today marks a monumental step forward in our journey to redefine the future of data and AI,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data .“Since our inception, VAST Data has been dedicated to breaking down the barriers that have long confined the potential of data. With the VAST Data Platform at the center of this comprehensive, interconnected AI ecosystem of technology leaders and AI practitioners, Cosmos will help accelerate discovery, empowering innovation, and enabling the transformation of entire industries.”

The Cosmos community is designed to accelerate a future where data is a catalyst for change, revolutionizing the way data is synthesized and operationalized by:



Accelerating AI Development and Deployment : By providing a real-time communication and collaboration platform for practitioners, researchers, and vendors to exchange ideas and knowledge share, Cosmos will accelerate AI development and deployment. Through this new community, organizations can take advantage of new AI Labs that will unlock new insights from demonstrations of proven reference architectures from leading technology providers.

Enabling Cross-Industry Collaboration : Assembling AI practitioners across every sector within a unified ecosystem, Cosmos brings forth an opportunity for members to learn and stay on top of trends and drive innovation by utilizing efficient AI infrastructure solutions. Providing Direct Access to Expert Insights : The community will facilitate knowledge sharing by hosting exclusive sessions with industry insiders and AI experts. These interactive discussions allow participants to ask in-depth questions, receive tailored advice, and gain clarity on complex topics that are critical to their success.

NVIDIA is participating in the VAST-led Cosmos community to support and foster ecosystem collaboration, helping to simplify AI adoption and making it easier for organizations to gain valuable insight from their data.

“Generative AI presents an unprecedented opportunity to transform industries and drive innovation globally,” said Kevin Deierling, Senior Vice President at NVIDIA .“By collaborating as a technology ecosystem, NVIDIA and our partners can empower organizations to accelerate the next wave of AI-powered breakthroughs.”

Representing the agenda of foundation model builders and bringing model builders together with model users, xAI has also joined VAST as a founding member of Cosmos.

"xAI is guided by our mission to accelerate human scientific discovery and advance our collective understanding of the universe with advanced AI systems that are truthful, competent, and maximally beneficial for all of humanity,” said a spokesperson at xAI .“It will take many insights to truly maximize the potential of the AI models training on the world's data. We welcome all to the Cosmos, the first frontier for collaboration between AI model builders and users."

"We're in a new era. With the promise and the complexity of AI, data centers, both public and private, must be reimagined to meet the needs of these new AI workloads," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco . "The scale of this change will only be possible if we collaborate across the technology stack. Cisco is working with VAST, NVIDIA and others to build modular infrastructure that allows organizations to quickly deploy these AI workloads, including the networks to support them."

“The potential for AI is incredibly huge,” said Vik Malyala, President and Managing Director EMEA, SVP, Technology and AI at Supermicro .“By working together and sharing our experiences, we can enhance efficiencies, accelerate insights, and ultimately make AI more powerful and safer through an open Cosmos community. Supermicro is committed to helping organizations realize this potential and bring the benefits of AI to different verticals, community, society, and the world.”

“At CoreWeave, we help customers push the limits of AI innovation by blending our industry expertise with our market-leading compute and AI infrastructure solutions,” said Mike Intrator, CEO and Co-founder of CoreWeave .“We are proud to be a part of Cosmos, which affords us the opportunity to help build a community that is centered around providing solutions that power the future of AI.”

“Our clients are increasing their investments in AI because they have seen strong early value from Generative AI,” said Stephen Brown, AI Factory Leader at Deloitte .“A strong data foundation is critical for successfully scaling AI and we look forward to collaborating with members of the Cosmos community to help clients extract tangible value from their GenAI initiatives.”

“Humans are at their best when they collaborate - offering up their passion, their competency and expertise from every corner of the world,” said Lila Tretikov, Partner, Head of AI Strategy at NEA .“We need a global community for AI that can bring together a similar set of values and share in how we shape AI globally for the benefit of all. I think Cosmos can become that forum for everyone to participate and learn to develop something new and share ideas that will break down the barriers we face today and tomorrow.”

"We're excited for the launch of Cosmos, bringing together industry thought leaders who are moving the AI community forward,” said Sendur Sellakumar, CEO at Dremio .“Dremio is happy to be a key enabler by providing AI-ready data through our lakehouse platform, which unifies data across sources, enhances access and quality, and ensures robust protection while managing large datasets efficiently. Leveraging data-as-code capabilities, Dremio simplifies data preparation, helping customers harness their data for advanced AI applications."

“We are thrilled to join the Cosmos community, where innovation and collaboration will converge to push the boundaries of AI and data technology,”said Rajeeva Gupta, CEO of Impetus Technologies .“Through our Impetus Innovation GenAI Labs and partnership with VAST Data, we're committed to help companies build intelligent enterprises powered by modern data platforms and enterprise AI. Cosmos provides the ideal vehicle to foster best practices around building and scaling AI models to enable the next generation of enterprise-class data architectures for superior business outcomes.”

"Achieving the full potential of AI requires new forms of industry collaboration, new methods of fostering innovation and the sharing of business domain and technology disciplines," said Mitch Ashley, Chief Technology Advisor, The Futurum Group . "Cosmos is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for industry and technology leaders to garner the once unimaginable benefits from AI, which would be unachievable if we go it alone. It's incumbent upon us to take bold steps like Cosmos that can reshape our future solutions possible with AI."

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

About Cosmos

Cosmos brings together organizations and individuals from every sector across the AI landscape to share knowledge, explore solutions, and drive adoption and efficiency for enterprise AI. To experience this new collaborative AI community, explore AI use cases and solutions, and be a part of the knowledge sharing that is driving economic growth and transformation - join Cosmos by registering here .

