VAST Data Expands Partnership With Cisco To Deliver End-To-End, Full Stack AI Infrastructure

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, today announced it has extended its collaboration with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the leader in enterprise networking and security, to further simplify AI deployments for enterprises. Through this growing partnership, Cisco plans to offer the VAST Data Platform natively on select Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) servers as an integrated solution via Cisco's global sales team and network of channel partners around the world.

This builds upon VAST and Cisco's partnership established in June at Cisco Live 2024, where Cisco announced the VAST Data Platfor would be the first data platform optimized and supported with Cisco Nexus HyperFabric A – which brings together compute, networking, and storage in a single system to power enterprises applications. Pairing VAST's AI-ready data platform with Cisco's decades of enterprise networking experience, this full-stack enterprise AI solution simplifies the design, deployment, and management of AI infrastructure for Generative AI, RAG-based inferencing, and fine-tuning AI workloads.

“As AI adoption grows, it's clear that data centers will be a pivotal proving ground where business is won and lost. The challenge is that the complexity with managing, configuring, updating, and patching a modern data center is only getting harder with AI,” said Jeremy Foster, SVP and GM of Cisco Compute .“Cisco is proud to work with innovative companies like VAST to massively simplify the overall operation of AI-ready data centers, enabling customers to reduce time, resources and costs required by delivering an integrated stack of the next-generation of storage, compute and networking.”

VAST offers Cisco customers unified storage, database and data-driven function engine services that were built from the ground up for AI. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI integrates seamlessly with VAST's industry-disrupting Disaggregated Shared Everything (DASE) architecture , the first truly parallel software architecture designed to feed the world's largest GPU clusters.

“Enterprises are seeking ways to modernize their data infrastructure to accommodate rigorous AI workloads, while consolidating and simplifying their technology stack to limit complexity,” said John Mao, Vice President, Technology Alliances at VAST Data .“This tight integration and joint selling motion between VAST and Cisco will help to accelerate enterprise AI adoption by providing end-to-end visibility of compute, networking, storage and data management – allowing organizations to seamlessly build and scale their AI operations. We're excited to have the support of Cisco's entire sales organization and global partner network to help bring the VAST Data Platform into the hands of more customers on their AI journey.”

Available in the first half of 2025, Cisco customers and partners will be able leverage the power of VAST natively on select Cisco UCS servers with Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI.

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

