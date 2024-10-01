Amite Westside Magnet Unveils Cutting-Edge Smartlab With U.S. Magnet School Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent, Melissa Stilley and Amite Westside Magnets Student Checking out the 3D Printer!

Amite Westside Magnets and Tangipahoa Parish Leadership Team Cutting the SmartLab Ribbon!

School Leaders, Faculty, Students and the broader community entering the new STEAM lab for the first time!

State-of-the-art Classroom Prepares Students for High-Paying Jobs After High School

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amite Westside Magnet celebrated the opening of its new STEAM Innovation Lab, a state-of-the-art facility made possible through a U.S. magnet school grant. The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by school leaders, faculty, students, and the broader community. This initiative represents a bold step in preparing students for high-demand careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

"Last year, we received word that we were awarded a U.S. magnet school grant to revitalize our magnet programs," said Melissa Stilley, Superintendent of the Tangipahoa Parish School System. "I want to thank everyone who contributed to making this vision a reality. The faculty at Amite Westside has played a crucial role in bringing this to life, and our community should be proud of this new learning resource."

The STEAM lab will offer students access to hands-on projects, ranging from coding and robotics to 3D printing and renewable energy exploration. Deshea Johnson, Magnet Program Coordinator, emphasized the collaborative effort that brought this vision to fruition: "This grant is the result of a shared vision. With the leadership of Principal Reagan English, we've created a space that will open new opportunities for our children to achieve. The theme of STEAM will resonate throughout the school, giving our students the tools they need for success."

Principal Reagan English echoed the excitement, sharing how the new lab aligns with the school's mission to foster a culture of achievement. "The vision of Amite Westside is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed. This STEAM lab is a game-changer for us. It's not just about technology; it's about unlocking the potential of every child. Our students will now have access to cutting-edge tools that will prepare them for the future."

Superintendent Stilley summarized the broader significance of the initiative: "This is more than just a learning space-it's a commitment to our students' futures. We're ensuring they have access and opportunity to thrive in the modern workforce."

About Amite Westside Magnet:

Amite Westside Magnet is a public school in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, serving approximately 400 students in grades Pre-K through 8. The mission of Amite Westside Magnet, as part of the Tangipahoa Parish School System, is to provide every student with a high-quality education and a pathway to success. To learn more about Amite Westside Magnet, visit .

About Creative Learning Systems:

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab's state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. To learn more, visit smartlablearning.

