The Columbus Organization Appoints Regional Vice President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As The Columbus Organization continues its significant nationwide growth, the nation's leading care coordination provider of outcomes-based care management services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex concerns, today announced the appointment of Melissa Koontz as its Regional Vice President for Care Coordination, further expanding the company's bench of care coordination leadership experts.

Ms. Koontz brings extensive experience both as a field-based Support Coordinator as well as CEO of Shift NJ, acquired by Columbus in 2021. Her expertise in performance management, case management leadership, and care coordination operations have contributed greatly to the company's growth and will be an asset to the business moving forward.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior VP of Care Coordination for Columbus, commented,“Melissa has proven that she can elevate every role to its ultimate potential. She brings a unique blend of analytical and leadership savvy to the position. We are thrilled that once again, we have a true gem in our team who will lead the region in a way that ensures business growth and continues to set new industry standards for care coordination.”

Ms. Koontz will be responsible for half of the nationwide footprint of states, leading high-performing field teams, overseeing execution and standardization of care coordination operations, ensuring compliance with state requirements, and driving care coordination excellence. She assumes the new role on October 1, 2024.

About The Columbus Organization

For 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, conditions associated with aging, and complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit , like The Columbus Organization on Facebook , or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Email: ...