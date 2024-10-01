Biontx Announces The 2024 Dennis K. Stone Award Recipient

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) D. Jeff Keyser RPh, JD, PhD will be introduced at the iC3® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit on October 3

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX , the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas, is pleased to introduce D. Jeff Keyser, RPh, JD, PhD as the recipient of the 2024 Dennis K. Stone Award. The award recognizes an individual's contributions to the North Texas biotechnology industry, and the recipient is introduced at the annual iC3® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit. This year, Dr. Keyser will be acknowledged as the recipient at the Summit on Thursday, October 3 at 5:25 p.m. The 10th Annual iC3® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit will take place on October 3-4, 2024, at the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center at 888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington, TX 76011. Registration for the Summit can be completed here .

Dr. Keyser is a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry with 40 years of leadership experience in developing and commercializing new medical therapies. He currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Renibus Therapeutics and Chairman of the Board for Lantern Pharma. Throughout his career, Dr. Keyser has invented products leading to significant improvements in patient care and has numerous patents issued by the USPTO in healthcare. He has a track record of success in developing new companies from start-up, through IPO and M&A exits.

Dr. Keyser is President and CEO of Renibus Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. He also co-founded ZS Pharma, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2015 for $2.7 billion. He invented the Mucinex product line for Adams Respiratory Therapeutics and developed and executed the R&D and Regulatory strategy for Adams Respiratory Therapeutics as Vice President of Development and Regulatory Affairs.

“Jeff has been a steadfast and energetic leader and mentor for our industry and for the teams that have been fortunate enough to work alongside him,” says Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma.“His energy and productivity in biopharma is contagious and inspiring, and many of the milestones at Lantern would not have been possible without his guidance and acute insight. The bioscience community in North Texas is grateful to him for the impact he has made on the industry.”

Every year, BioNTX honors Dennis K. Stone's memory and work by awarding an individual who has positively affected the North Texas biotechnology industry and contributed awareness and funds to life science research. Dennis K. Stone was an accomplished scientist and instrumental figure in biotechnology developments and advancements at UT Southwestern and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

About the Dennis K. Stone Award

The Dennis K. Stone Award is presented annually by Bio North Texas Foundation to an individual who has positively affected quality of life by raising awareness and funds for life science research, who has impacted innovation to bring discoveries to commercial relevance, and who has given back to their community and those in the scientific field as a supporter, mentor, leader, or educator. Past recipients are Phil Ralston, Dennis K. Stone, Lyda Hill, Darlene Boudreaux, Paul Dorman, Hubert Zai, John Quincy Adams III, Al Guillem, PhD, and Stella Robertson, PhD.

About the 2024 iC 3 Life Science Summit

The 10th Annual BioNTX iC3 Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit brings together North Texas bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders for a two-day event from Thursday, October 3rd – Friday, October 4th. The iC3 Summit fosters collaboration between thought leaders, knowledge exchange, and explores the latest innovation, products, and services in the life sciences. We invite you to register for the 2024 iC3 Life Science Summit, please click here .

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

