Southern California: Revive Edge Event To Help Real Estate Agents 'Shift & Dominate' Begins Next Week On October 8

The Revive Edge Event is on Tuesday, October 8, from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM at The Cove at UCI in Orange County, California. agents and broker-owners may register at bit/Register-Revive.

Real estate agents and broker-owners across Southern California are invited to attend the Revive Edge Event on October 8 at The Cove at UCI in Orange County.

- Michael Alladawi, CEO and Founder of Revive

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate agents and broker-owners across Southern California are coming to transform their business at the Revive Edge Event on Tuesday, October 8, from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM at The Cove at UCI in Orange County, California. This event, featuring top real estate experts and thought leaders, will provide actionable insights on shifting from a traditional service-based model to a powerful, product-driven approach designed to help agents dominate their local market.

Attendees will experience a dynamic, hands-on environment with sessions that cover:

.Vision AI 2.0 Demo: Be among the first to see the latest advancements in Revive's Vision AI platform, presented by CEO Michael Alladawi and COO Dalip Jaggi. Discover how this technology can streamline prospecting, boost client engagement, and increase conversion rates.

.Product-Driven Listing Presentation: Watch as real estate leaders Sharran Srivatsaa and Afroditi Aguilar role-play a winning listing pitch. Learn how to front-load value and elevate your lead conversion strategies.

.Direct-Response Prospecting: Gain insights from Max Marker on creating targeted messaging and direct-response campaigns that generate high-quality leads.

.Real Case Studies: Hear inspiring success stories from top professionals, showcasing how strategic changes can accelerate your career.

.Exclusive Networking: Connect with 500 like-minded professionals and expand your industry network.

“Revive Edge empowers agents to gain practical tools, strategies, and insights to apply to their businesses and help their clients build long-term wealth through real estate,” said Alladawi, the head of Revive.

Event Fee: Free for the first 300 registrants. Contact Revive for a fee waiver. Register here .

Event Schedule:

●11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Registration, Lunch & Networking

●12:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Keynote Speakers, Vision AI 2.0 Demo, Learning Sessions

●4:45 PM – 6:00 PM: Cocktail Hour & Networking

Learn more about presale renovation and Revive at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">revive.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic presale renovations done fast and for maximum value. Discover more at

