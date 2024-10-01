CODY Systems' Pathfinderrms Redefines The Future Of Police Records Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CODY Systems, a veteran-founded and woman-owned public-safety software company based in the USA, proudly announces the official general release and deployment of its next-generation cloud-based Records Management System (RMS), PathfinderRMS, after a successful limited rollout with key customer partner agencies. With over 44 years of experience in the public safety software sector, this milestone marks a significant advancement in public safety records management, reflecting CODY's commitment to innovation, integrity, and customer-driven software solutions. 'WATCH VIDEO'

"PathfinderRMS is intuitive and so easy to use. It is truly a game changer for law enforcement,' said Detective Kevin Larkin of Plumstead Township Police Department in Bucks County, PA. Plumstead Twp PD served as one of the limited rollout sites for the software platform. "It's simple to navigate and has such a small learning curve. In under a day, I was able to navigate my way through the system," said Det. Larkin.

"CODY has always set the standard for RMS, and now with Pathfinder, we are setting the standard for what a 21st century, cloud-based RMS should be" said Dave Heffner, CODY's President.

"With 44 years of market expertise as its foundation, Pathfinder is the result of our long-standing partnership with law enforcement across the country, and everything we have learned along the way. I could not be prouder of our company for achieving this well-earned milestone. It really is the 'stake in the ground' moment for the market and our future."

"A web-based RMS system is so beneficial to our officers as it allows them to use whatever device they have for faster response times," commented Sara Ferri, Administrative Assistant at Plumstead Twp PD.

PathfinderRMS is designed to adapt to the unique workflows of each agency, providing them with customized solutions that enhance their daily work and help them to work smarter. With the combination of a fresh user-friendly, customizable interface with full reporting and analytics, PathfinderRMS brings all of CODY's RMS know-how to a new generation, streamlining data entry, searchability and pro-active policing in a customizable system that in many ways redefines what an RMS is and provides agencies with device independence to ensure that vital information is always just a click or tap away.

"We are thrilled to see PathfinderRMS in the hands of officers in the field," said Frances Heffner, CEO and CODY Systems Co-Founder. "Our mission has always been to empower law enforcement officers with the tools they need to access, manage, and search their data in an efficient and effective manner."

Device Independence : PathfinderRMS is accessible on any device through any modern web browser, whether a desktop computer, tablet, or phone (iOS, Android, etc.). This flexibility allows agencies to transition seamlessly between devices, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital information.

NIBRS Compliance & CJIS Conformance : Supports seamless data gathering and submission in accordance with National Incident-Based Reporting Standards and adheres to strict Criminal Justice Information Services guidelines.

Multi-Agency Information Sharing : Facilitates collaboration among agencies at local, regional, and state levels, ensuring coordinated efforts in public safety.

User-Defined Dashboards : Each user can personalize their dashboard with relevant data and statistics, optimizing their workflow from the start of their shift.

Advanced Analytics : Agencies can leverage sophisticated reporting and analytics tools to identify trends and make data-driven decisions. Proactive Policing Features : Includes innovative capabilities like "Follow" and "Subscribe to Search," allowing agencies to anticipate and respond to incidents more effectively.

Founded in 1979 by David and Frances Heffner, CODY Systems has maintained a commitment to innovation, integrity, and exceptional customer service. Now in its second generation of family leadership, the company continues to maintain its steadfast dedication to the "CODY way" – a philosophy centered on honor, integrity, and a 'people-first' approach. This customer-focused service approach combined with state-of-the-art technology has positioned CODY as a leading RMS provider across the nation.

Visit CODY Systems at booth #2710 the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Boston, MA Oct 20-22 to get a demo of PathfinderRMS.

