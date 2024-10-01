(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader in Risk Quantification Radically Improves Decision Making with Gen AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Safe Security (SAFE), a leader in AI-driven cyber risk management platforms, announced the launch of SAFE X, a generative AI-powered mobile app for CISOs. SAFE X delivers CISOs real-time business impact insights into their cybersecurity posture, enabling better decision-making and risk prioritization.

Safe Security Launches SAFE X: a Revolutionary AI Assistant Empowering CISOs to Understand and Mitigate the Business Impact of Cyber Attacks via a Mobile App

Continue Reading

CISOs often invest millions of dollars in building their cyber stacks, yet they lack critical business impact insights to prioritize and protect their organization effectively. Instead, they are bogged down by a patchwork of manual reports and outdated dashboards that lack business context and offer only piecemeal snapshots of their cybersecurity posture.

SAFE X equips CISOs with integrated data from all their existing cybersecurity products, converting it into insights required to make proactive cybersecurity decisions that drive the highest risk reduction. Powered by AI, it delivers instant answers on an organization's cyber risk posture and offers personalized risk mitigation recommendations. As cyber regulations tighten and threats from nation-states and cybercriminals rise, having real-time insights and the ability to make fast, data-informed decisions to protect the business is more important than ever.

"A fundamental shift is needed in managing cyber risk. We must move away from manual, point-in-time dashboards and embrace automated, real-time insights powered by AI to manage and mitigate cyber threats effectively. In today's environment, where cyberattacks can directly impact business operations, leaders must ask 'So what?' in response to every cybersecurity insight or alert-focusing on the business impact. For example:



We don't have patching: So what?

We need to add a new tool: So what if we don't?

A peer got hacked: So what? And so much more!

It's time to prioritize what truly affects the business and get these insights in seconds on their mobile phones and not weeks and months with static dashboards and documents," said Saket Modi, CEO and Co-founder of Safe Security.

"Unlike traditional solutions, SAFE X offers CISOs a unified platform for daily, on-demand, access to critical cyber risk data, enabling them to make data-driven decisions to protect their business," said Brandon Pinzon, former CSO of Argo Group.

With the launch of SAFE X, CISOs can now prioritize and immediately act on cyber risks that have the greatest material impact on the business-whether financial, reputational, operational, or compliance-related.

With SAFE X, CISOs can get instant answers to their most pressing questions. While SAFE X uses Gen AI and can be asked any question, some examples to popular questions asked by it's users include :



Q: How vulnerable are we to the latest ransomware attack?

Q: What are our top cyber risks based on business impact?

Q: What cyber investments are most effective in reducing risk?

Q: What is the likelihood and business impact of my key supplier being breached?

Q: How do I determine the materiality of a breach in hours not days and weeks?

Q: How does our cybersecurity performance compare to our peers? Q: Tell me more about x Hack and our exposure to it.

SAFE X is more than just another tool. It's a fully integrated solution that leverages advanced generative AI algorithms to intelligently query and analyze security, threat, and business context feeds, tailored specifically to each organization and that is powered by the SAFE One platform, which aggregates data from over 100 integrations.

SAFE X revolutionizes how cyber risk is managed by offering:



AI-driven Intelligence : SAFE X uses cutting-edge algorithms to analyze complex risk factors and simplify decision-making for CISOs.

Trusted Insights : SAFE X provides defensible outputs based on the use of proven, open and transparent risk analysis standards (FAIR, MITRE ATT&CK,..).

Actionable Recommendations : SAFE X doesn't just offer insights; it provides recommendations to reduce cyber risk - likelihood and impact - effectively. Simple

CISO-Centric Design : Built specifically for CISOs, SAFE X - available in both SaaS and a mobile app - offers insights in both technical and business-friendly language, making it easier to align cybersecurity strategies with organizational goals.

To know more about SAFE X, visit safe/safex

About Safe Security

Safe Security is the leader in AI-driven cyber risk management, dedicated to empowering organizations to effectively manage cyber risk from the business perspective. Our innovative software platform, Safe One, provides real-time insights and actionable recommendations, enabling

CISOs to make informed decisions that align cybersecurity efforts with business objectives.

With a focus on defensibility and transparency, we leverage industry standards and advanced analytics to transform complex risk data into clear, strategic guidance. Committed to enhancing operational resilience, Safe Security helps businesses protect their assets, reputation, and future in an increasingly digital world.

Safe has experienced 200% Revenue growth year over year–consecutively for the last two years and has raised over $100M. Visit

safe and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE Safe Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED