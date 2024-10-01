(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States colostrum is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period, reaching a market value of USD 640.2 million by 2034. This growth is driven by various factors, including the rise of and sports culture, the surge in demand for organic food products, and the increasing popularity of functional foods. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global colostrum market share is projected to grow at a robust rate, with its value expected to increase from USD 3,179.5 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 6,923.5 million by 2034. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% over the forecast period underlines the rising demand for colostrum-based products across various sectors, including health, nutrition, cosmetics, and sports supplements.

Key Market Drivers

Immune-Boosting Properties of Colostrum : As awareness grows about colostrum's rich nutritional profile, including essential proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antibodies, its immune-enhancing benefits are drawing increased consumer interest. Colostrum's ability to regulate blood sugar and boost gut health makes it a versatile supplement across age groups and health needs.

Rising Demand for Colostrum Supplements : With health-conscious consumers seeking natural supplements to enhance immunity, the demand for colostrum chewable tablets and capsules is forecasted to witness significant growth. Chewable tablets alone are expected to account for 36.4% of the market share by 2034 due to their convenience and palatability.

Broad Application Across Industries : Colostrum is increasingly being used in a wide range of products, from infant nutrition and sports supplements to cosmetics and pet nutrition. Its moisturizing and rejuvenating properties have made it a popular ingredient in skincare, while its nutritional benefits have found favor in functional foods and beverages.

Health-Conscious Consumers : The rise in fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as gastrointestinal disorders is further propelling the demand for colostrum products. The sports nutrition industry , in particular, is expected to significantly fuel the market's expansion over the next decade. E-Commerce Boost : The growing popularity of online retailing and e-commerce is enabling suppliers to reach a broader consumer base. Online sales of colostrum supplements are forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.5%, contributing to the market's overall growth.

“The rising demand for gut health products and growing e-commerce penetration are driving strong growth in the global colostrum market, particularly in fitness and cosmetic applications.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Market Opportunities and Trends

Product Innovation : Continuous innovation in colostrum-based products, particularly chewable tablets, capsules, and powders, is expected to be a major growth driver. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on making colostrum products more convenient and accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Rising Health Awareness : Increasing consumer awareness about the gut-brain connection and the role of colostrum in improving gut health is expected to drive demand. Additionally, the use of colostrum in preventing and managing chronic illnesses such as autoimmune disorders is anticipated to create new growth opportunities. Functional Foods & Cosmetics : The growing demand for colostrum-enriched functional foods and the expanding cosmetics industry are key areas of opportunity for manufacturers. Colostrum's skin-rejuvenating and anti-aging properties are making it a popular choice for skincare products, further boosting market growth.

Key Takeaways

The global colostrum market is forecasted to reach USD 6,923.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Colostrum chewable tablets are expected to dominate the market with a share of 36.4% by 2034.

Key growth drivers include increasing demand for immune-boosting supplements, rising health awareness, and expanding applications across various industries such as infant nutrition, cosmetics, and sports supplements. Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region, with Japan and India leading in CAGR, followed by significant growth in the United States and China. Country-wise Insights The demand for colostrum products is prominent in Asia, with Japan boasting of a predicted CAGR of 10.6% for the forecast period. India follows closely behind, with a CAGR of 10.1%, while the United States and China are forecasted to have CAGRs of 5.2% and 8.1%, respectively, for the forecast period.

Countries Expected Colostrum Market CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 5.2% China 8.1% Germany 2.3% India 10.1% Japan 10.6%





Countries Projected Colostrum Industry Value (2024) United States USD 387.9 million China USD 295.7 million Germany USD 232.1 million India USD 286.2 million Japan USD 190.8 million





Regional Insights



The Asia-Pacific region, particularly Japan and India, is expected to witness the highest growth rates in the colostrum market. Japan is predicted to lead with a CAGR of 10.6%, while India follows closely behind with 10.1%. These countries are benefiting from increasing consumer awareness about colostrum's health benefits, especially in infant nutrition and skincare.

The United States colostrum market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, driven by the country's expanding fitness culture, rising interest in preventive healthcare, and increasing consumption of natural supplements. By 2034, China's colostrum market is expected to reach USD 787.2 million, with a strong focus on infant nutrition products and colostrum-infused cosmetics. Favorable trade policies and competitive pricing are expected to boost exports, making China a key player in the global colostrum market.















Competitive Landscape

Innovation is considered a must in the landscape, with leading players like PanTheryx following that philosophy. Among the other strategies being followed by enterprises include mergers, acquisitions, and distribution agreements. Celebrity endorsement is also being sought to a greater degree.

Recent Developments in the Colostrum Market



In October 2021, ColostrumOne Extra Strength was introduced by PanTheryx.

In 2022, PanTheryx announced its entrance in China through Alibaba's Tmall Global, which is China's largest online marketplace. In April 2023, PanTheryx unveiled 'Life's First Naturals PRO ColostrumOne Extra Strength.' It is the company's second product line for healthcare practitioners to support the professional market. The new product is rich in protective proteins, such as lactoferrin and proline-rich polypeptides, as well as prebiotics, which assist the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.



Browse full Report:

Key Players in the Colostrum Market Include



Colostrum BioTec GmbH

Zuche Pharmaceuticals

Good Health New Zealand

Biodane Pharma A/S

Ingredia Nutritional (Ingredia S.A.)

Agati Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

McePharma

Cure Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Australian by Nature

NIG Nutritionals Limited

Biotaris B.V.

La Belle Inc.

Sterling Technology

Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd. Pantheryx Inc.



Colostrum Industry by Category

By Nature:



Organic Conventional

By Product Type:



Whole



Whole Colostrum Powder



Skim Colostrum Powder

Specialty Colostrum Powder

Colostrum Finished Products



Capsules



Chewable Tablets



Individual Sachets Specialty Formulated Products



By End-use:



B2B



Dietary Supplements



Sports Nutrition



Functional Foods



Animal Nutrition



Cosmetics



Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

B2C



Store-based Retail Online Retailing



By Animal Type:



Cow Buffalo

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



Se prevé que la cuota de mercado mundial del calostro crezca a un ritmo sólido, y se espera que su valor aumente de 3.179,5 millones de dólares en 2024 a unos impresionantes 6.923,5 millones de dólares en 2034. Una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 8,1% durante el período previsto subraya la creciente demanda de productos a base de calostro en varios sectores, incluidos la salud, la nutrición, los cosméticos y los suplementos deportivos.

Factores clave del mercado

. Propiedades inmunoestimulantes del calostro: a medida que aumenta la conciencia sobre el rico perfil nutricional del calostro, que incluye proteínas esenciales, vitaminas, minerales y anticuerpos, sus beneficios para mejorar el sistema inmunológico están atrayendo un mayor interés de los consumidores. La capacidad del calostro para regular el azúcar en sangre y mejorar la salud intestinal lo convierte en un suplemento versátil para todos los grupos de edad y necesidades de salud.

. Demanda creciente de suplementos de calostro: dado que los consumidores preocupados por la salud buscan suplementos naturales para mejorar la inmunidad, se prevé que la demanda de comprimidos y cápsulas masticables de calostro experimente un crecimiento significativo. Se espera que las tabletas masticables por sí solas representen el 36,4% de la participación de mercado para 2034 debido a su conveniencia y palatabilidad.

. Amplia aplicación en todas las industrias: el calostro se usa cada vez más en una amplia gama de productos, desde nutrición infantil y suplementos deportivos hasta cosméticos y nutrición para mascotas. Sus propiedades hidratantes y rejuvenecedoras lo han convertido en un ingrediente popular en el cuidado de la piel, mientras que sus beneficios nutricionales han encontrado favor en alimentos y bebidas funcionales.

. Consumidores conscientes de la salud: el aumento de entusiastas del fitness, atletas y personas que padecen enfermedades crónicas como trastornos gastrointestinales está impulsando aún más la demanda de productos de calostro. Se espera que la industria de la nutrición deportiva, en particular, impulse significativamente la expansión del mercado durante la próxima década.

. Impulso del comercio electrónico: la creciente popularidad de la venta minorista en línea y el comercio electrónico está permitiendo a los proveedores llegar a una base de consumidores más amplia. Se prevé que las ventas en línea de suplementos de calostro se expandan a una CAGR del 9,5%, lo que contribuirá al crecimiento general del mercado.

“La creciente demanda de productos para la salud intestinal y la creciente penetración del comercio electrónico están impulsando un fuerte crecimiento en el mercado mundial del calostro, en particular en aplicaciones cosméticas y de fitness”, afirma Nandini Roy Choudhury, socia de clientes de Future Market Insights

Oportunidades y tendencias del mercado

. Innovación de productos: se espera que la innovación continua en productos a base de calostro, en particular comprimidos masticables, cápsulas y polvos, sea un importante motor de crecimiento. Los fabricantes se centran cada vez más en hacer que los productos a base de calostro sean más convenientes y accesibles para una gama más amplia de consumidores.

. Aumento de la conciencia sobre la salud: se espera que el aumento de la conciencia de los consumidores sobre la conexión intestino-cerebro y el papel del calostro en la mejora de la salud intestinal impulse la demanda. Además, se prevé que el uso del calostro para prevenir y controlar enfermedades crónicas, como los trastornos autoinmunes, cree nuevas oportunidades de crecimiento.

. Alimentos funcionales y cosméticos: la creciente demanda de alimentos funcionales enriquecidos con calostro y la creciente industria cosmética son áreas clave de oportunidad para los fabricantes. Las propiedades antienvejecimiento y rejuvenecedoras de la piel del calostro lo están convirtiendo en una opción popular para los productos de cuidado de la piel, lo que impulsa aún más el crecimiento del mercado.

Conclusiones clave

. Se prevé que el mercado mundial del calostro alcance los 6.923,5 millones de dólares en 2034, con un crecimiento a una tasa compuesta anual del 8,1 %.

. Se espera que las tabletas masticables de calostro dominen el mercado con una participación del 36,4 % en 2034.

. Los principales impulsores del crecimiento incluyen la creciente demanda de suplementos que estimulan el sistema inmunológico, la creciente conciencia sobre la salud y la expansión de las aplicaciones en diversas industrias, como la nutrición infantil, los cosméticos y los suplementos deportivos.

. Se prevé que Asia-Pacífico sea la región de más rápido crecimiento, con Japón y la India a la cabeza en cuanto a la tasa compuesta anual, seguidos de un crecimiento significativo en los Estados Unidos y China.

Perspectivas regionales

. Se espera que la región de Asia y el Pacífico, en particular Japón e India, sea testigo de las mayores tasas de crecimiento en el mercado del calostro. Se prevé que Japón lidere con una CAGR del 10,6 %, mientras que India le sigue de cerca con un 10,1 %. Estos países se están beneficiando de la creciente conciencia de los consumidores sobre los beneficios del calostro para la salud, especialmente en la nutrición infantil y el cuidado de la piel.

. Se espera que el mercado del calostro de los Estados Unidos crezca a una CAGR del 5,2 %, impulsado por la creciente cultura del fitness del país, el creciente interés en la atención médica preventiva y el aumento del consumo de suplementos naturales.

. Se espera que para 2034, el mercado del calostro de China alcance los 787,2 millones de dólares, con un fuerte enfoque en los productos de nutrición infantil y los cosméticos con infusión de calostro. Se espera que las políticas comerciales favorables y los precios competitivos impulsen las exportaciones, convirtiendo a China en un actor clave en el mercado mundial del calostro.

Panorama competitivo

La innovación se considera una necesidad en el panorama, y ​​actores líderes como PanTheryx siguen esa filosofía. Entre las otras estrategias que siguen las empresas se incluyen las fusiones, adquisiciones y acuerdos de distribución. También se busca en mayor medida el respaldo de celebridades.

Desarrollos recientes en el mercado del calostro

. En octubre de 2021, PanTheryx presentó ColostrumOne Extra Strength.

. En 2022, PanTheryx anunció su entrada en China a través de Tmall Global de Alibaba, que es el mercado en línea más grande de China.

. En abril de 2023, PanTheryx presentó "Life's First Naturals PRO ColostrumOne Extra Strength". Es la segunda línea de productos de la empresa para profesionales de la salud que apoya al mercado profesional. El nuevo producto es rico en proteínas protectoras, como lactoferrina y polipéptidos ricos en prolina, así como prebióticos, que ayudan al crecimiento de bacterias beneficiosas en el intestino.

Los actores clave en el mercado del calostro incluyen:

. Colostrum BioTec GmbH

. Zuche Pharmaceuticals

. Good Health New Zealand

. Biodane Pharma A/S

. Ingredia Nutritional (Ingredia S.A.)

. Agati Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

. McePharma

. Cure Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

. Australian by Nature

. NIG Nutritionals Limited

. Biotaris B.V.

. La Belle Inc.

. Sterling Technology

. Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd.

. Pantheryx Inc.

Industria del calostro por categoría

Por naturaleza:

. Orgánico

. Convencional

Por tipo de producto:

. Entero

o Calostro entero en polvo

o Calostro descremado en polvo

o Calostro especial en polvo

. Productos terminados de calostro

o Cápsulas

o Tabletas masticables

o Sobres individuales

o Productos formulados especiales

Por uso final:

. B2B

o Suplementos dietéticos

o Nutrición deportiva

o Alimentos funcionales

o Nutrición animal

o Cosméticos

o Fórmula infantil

o Productos farmacéuticos

. B2C

o Venta minorista en tiendas

o Venta minorista en línea

Por tipo de animal:

. Vaca

. Búfalo

Por región:

. Norteamérica

. Latinoamérica

. Europa

. Asia Oriental

. Asia del Sur

. Oceanía

. Oriente Medio y África

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

