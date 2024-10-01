Universal Hardware Unveils New Packaging Designed For The Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New packaging from Universal Hardware focuses on convenience, productivity, and sustainability

New packaging from Universal Hardware will be on shelves in November, 2024

New packaging from Universal Hardware eliminates clamshells as a direct result of pro customer feedback

Innovative packaging reinforces brand's commitment to customers, sustainability

- Jose Tovar, Vice President of SalesFOOTHILL RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Hardware , a leading manufacturer of commercial door hardware and accessories, is overhauling its packaging with a focus on convenience, productivity, and sustainability as a direct result of pro customer feedback. The new packaging will be on shelves beginning in November of 2024.“We know clamshell packaging can be a challenge especially for pros.” said Jose Tovar, Vice President of Sales, Traditional Channels.“Clamshells are difficult to open, and they don't stack and store easily on trucks. Our new packaging design eliminates these major pain points among our pros.”The new packaging design introduces several key enhancements aimed at improving user experience and product presentation:.Greater Sustainability: In line with Universal Hardware's dedication to environmental responsibility, the new packaging utilizes PET-sustainable materials for the product tray and is projected to save an estimated 40,000 pounds of packaging material annually..No Cutting Required: The flip-top box is easy to open without scissors.See What's Inside: The two-piece tray design provides a window to the product while still on the shelf.Specs at a Glance: The simplified design easily calls out codes and specifications like ADA compliancy, cycles and more with clear iconography.QR Code Integration: Shoppers can scan the QR code to access product landing pages and installation videos, streamlining the user experience.According to in-store research, the upgrades are a big hit with the pros:.75 percent of those surveyed found the new box packaging easier to open.The average satisfaction rating soared to 7.8/10 compared to 2.2 with clamshells.Majority of those surveyed indicated a higher likelihood of purchase based on the new packaging“Universal Hardware is dedicated to serving the pro. We already deliver a complete product line to help pros find the exact products they need for their next job, and now it comes in a package that is designed for the pro,” said Tovar.###About Universal HardwareUniversal Hardware is dedicated to delivering a complete line of commercial door hardware available exclusively at The Home Depot. Universal Hardware offers quality products that exceed expectations while providing exceptional ANSI-rated commercial products. For more information, visit .About Hampton ProductsHampton Products is a leading North American provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, Hampton Products provides industry-leading customer service and retail metrics. Hampton's products are available in major retail stores in North America under the Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit .

Megan Licursi

The Licursi Group

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.