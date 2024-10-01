Premier BPO Bolsters Sales Leadership With Tech-Savvy Veteran Paul Smith

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier BPO Welcomes New Head of Sales - Paul Smith

- Paul Smith, Head of SalesCLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier BPO , a leading provider of tailored knowledge process outsourcing solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Paul Smith as its new Head of Sales. With over 35 years of experience in and business process outsourcing services, Paul brings industry expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in tech-enabled services. His appointment reinforces the direction that Premier BPO has been taking to deliver tailored, technology-enabled services to its clients.Paul's extensive career spans across both established tech giants like IBM and Softbank, as well as innovative startups. This versatility gives him a comprehensive understanding of the evolving needs of businesses seeking disruptive innovation. Throughout his career, Smith has consistently focused on leveraging technology to streamline processes and empower organizations. Paul has successfully led sales, account management, and services teams, driving revenue while supporting customer service operations with advanced decision-support tools for executives. His alignment with Premier BPO's mission to blend technology with human expertise makes him an ideal fit for this leadership role."Paul's expertise in leading sales teams and his deep understanding of how technology can optimize business processes make him a valuable addition to our senior leadership team," said Ali Din, CEO at Premier BPO. "As we continue to expand our portfolio of co-sourcing solutions, Paul's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy, expanding our offerings, and delivering innovative outsourcing solutions that meet the unique needs of our diverse client base."At Premier BPO, Paul will lead the sales organization and focus on expanding the company's footprint in key verticals, including technology solutions, financial services, healthcare, consumer products , e-commerce, and home services. His strategic vision includes building and leading a high-performance sales team while leveraging his extensive experience to deliver tech-enabled BPO solutions that help clients enhance their business outcomes."I am thrilled to be joining Premier BPO at such a pivotal time," said Paul Smith. "The primary reason I decided to join Premier was the vision I heard from the management team regarding integrating technology with human capital. That was supported by the longevity of the company and the extensive tenure of so many of the employees, which is very uncommon in the BPO industry, and a culture that I felt supported a healthy work-life balance."About Premier BPOPremier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client's business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services-an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach-across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than the industry average.Learn more at .

