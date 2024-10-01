Koukla Pettm Bow Wow Blisstm Mutt Massager Selected For Oprah's 'O' List Pet Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spoil Them.

Bow Wow Bliss

Oprah Pet Edition

A Love Letter to Dogs Everywhere, This First-of-Its-Kind Pampering Tool Earns Prestigious Spot on Oprah's Coveted List

- Thais Zoe, Founder and InventorSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Koukla Pet TM is proud to announce that the Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager | Doggy Relaxation Kit, the company's premiere product, has been honored by Oprah 's "O" List Pet Edition. Inspired by Founder Thaïs Zoé's beloved pit bull and soul dog, Vito Corleone, this handheld wooden massage device leaves electronics behind and is making waves in the pet wellness space, delivering unplugged relaxation and bonding for dogs and their people.Koukla PetTM-a brand born out of love and the desire to give our canines their best lives possible-was founded on the idea that pets and their people deserve products as beautiful and giftable as they are functional. Design and Development of every product, beginning with the debut of the Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager, centers on the philosophy of enriching a dog's life through play, mental stimulation, and of course, plenty of pampering.Reflecting on the“O List” achievement, Koukla PetTM Founder and Designer of the Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager stated: "For product-based businesses focused on quality, innovation, and aesthetics, there is no better advocate than Oprah and her incredible team – intelligent, creative, and thoughtful decision-makers with big hearts, ready to roll up their sleeves and give small businesses like mine a chance to connect with customers who don't just want trends, but who are genuinely devoted to improving their and their pet's lives. Being selected is a true honor, an incredible boost to a startup like mine, and inspires me to not only get our Mutt Massager in every hand possible, but to continue innovating beautiful, giftable, well-priced, and quality products for pets and their people.”The Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager is designed to calm and soothe dogs while promoting bonding and well-being. Each element of the Relaxation Kit is crafted with both function and elegance in mind, making it a perfect gift for pet parents who want to elevate their dog's daily routine in a simple way, offering the ultimate in pampering without breaking the bank.Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager provides the ultimate relaxation experience and is just the first of many innovative products Koukla PetTM will bring to market, all of which are inspired by Vito and the deep connection between dogs and their humans; setting the stage for a lifetime of healthy, happy moments.To explore the Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager and learn more about the brand, visit Kouklapet.About Koukla PetTM:Koukla PetTM is a love letter to all dogs, honoring Vito Corleone, the pit bull and soul dog who inspired a lifetime of fresh, fun and common-sense pet product innovation. Driven by Founder and Principal Designer Thaïs Zoé, and dedicated to giving dogs their best lives possible, the brand's mission is to create thoughtful, beautifully designed, giftable, well-priced products which enrich the lives of dogs and their people through pampering, mental stimulation, and play. Koukla PetTM's debut product, Bow Wow BlissTM Mutt Massager | Doggy Relaxation Kit reflects that vision and commitment.

