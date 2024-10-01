(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KPInterface Revamps Long-Standing Partner and Referral Programs

- Brian Pickell, CEOLIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KPInterface (KPI) , a leader in IT and cybersecurity services, is proud to announce significant enhancements to its long-standing Partner and Referral Programs. These revamped programs now offer more substantial benefits and opportunities for both partners and clients, underscoring KPI's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships and driving collective success.New Highlights: Partner and Referral ProgramsThe enhanced programs are designed to reward those who trust and endorse KPI's services. Key updates include:Increased Recurring Commissions: Partners now earn a competitive 5% recurring monthly commission for the life of each referred customer, providing a steady income stream.Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Access to events where partners can connect with industry leaders and peers, fostering valuable business relationships.Enhanced Co-Marketing Resources: Partners can leverage KPI's marketing initiatives to boost their own brand visibility through collaborative efforts.Advertising and Sponsorship Opportunities: Gain exposure through KPI's established channels, including sponsored events and feature opportunities.Educational Resources: Participate in seminars, webinars, and other learning sessions to stay informed and engaged with the latest in IT and cybersecurity.Client BenefitsClients referred to KPI can expect:Unparalleled IT Support: Around-the-clock availability to address any IT issues.Managed Cybersecurity: Comprehensive protection for data and networks.Increased Productivity: Reduced downtime leads to greater efficiency and productivity.No-Cost Consultation: A complimentary initial consultation to tailor solutions to client needs.KPI is seeking small to mid-sized businesses with over 10 computers, where IT and cybersecurity are mission-critical. Ideal clients are those who understand the importance of investing in robust technology solutions.Bill Shipp of Victory Bank, a KPI partner, stated,“Partnering with KPInterface has brought numerous positive benefits. Firstly, their extensive information technology experience and expertise have provided valuable insight and guidance, enabling us to navigate the constantly evolving real estate landscape with ease. Additionally, KPI's well-established network of professional contacts and connections has opened doors to new opportunities, collaborations, and potential clients, fostering growth and success within the group.”“Our revamped Partner and Referral Programs reflect KPI's dedication to building and nurturing relationships that benefit everyone involved,” said Brian Pickell, CEO of KPI.“We believe that these enhancements will not only reward our partners but also help us better serve our clients by expanding our reach and capabilities.”Madeleine Herringa, KPI's Partner Relationship Manager, added,“Relationships are the cornerstone of business, and in a world where technology takes over, we understand the importance of human connection.”About KPInterfaceKPInterface (KPI) is a premier provider of IT and cybersecurity services, dedicated to delivering customized technology solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Our commitment to service excellence ensures clients can focus on their core activities while we manage their IT and security needs.For more information about KPI's Partner and Referral Programs, please contact:

