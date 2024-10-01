Premise Health Digital Wellness Center Receives Accreditation From Accreditation Association For Ambulatory Health Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premise's Digital Wellness Center is the first virtual to receive accreditation from AAAHC

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premise Digital Wellness Center has become the first digital wellness center to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory (AAAHC) . With 106 AAAHC accredited worksite locations, Premise, the leading direct health care company, also holds the largest number of accredited worksite locations.

"Becoming the first virtual care platform to be accredited by AAAHC is a ringing validation of the high-quality care and attention to safety our people strive to provide every day," Jonathan Leizman, M.D. , chief medical officer, said. "Our Digital Wellness Center meets our members where they are with convenient care from dedicated providers. It is another point of access for members who might not otherwise receive care. Additionally, because our members can form relationships with a Premise virtual provider, they can benefit from consistent, long-term care for a variety of health concerns."

Premise's Digital Wellness Center cares for members with primary care, behavioral health, occupational health, pharmaceutical and care management and navigation needs. Premise serves members across all 50 states virtually with the same level of care they would receive at one of our in-person centers.

AAAHC is a leader in ambulatory health care accreditation. Informed by more than 40 years of experience, AAAHC has accredited more than 6,600 organizations by providing external, independent review. AAAHC's accreditation program measures the quality of services across all sites of care for any participating organization against stringent, national quality standards.

AAAHC has been a vital partner in Premise's effort to help members get, stay and be well.

Organizations that have received accreditation from AAAHC have demonstrated their commitment to providing safe, high-quality service to patients through a three-year evaluation cycle.

Like Premise's other accredited centers, the Digital Wellness Center will participate in annual compliance surveys with AAAHC, to ensure continuity of quality improvement activities and compliance with national and state specific regulations.

"Congratulations to the committed Premise team members who have contributed to this accreditation," Leizman said.

Premise Health is also the only organization to win AAAHC's Bernard Kershner People's Choice Quality Award three times .

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit

