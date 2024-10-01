Colorado Diamond Approach Center Celebrates New Facility Opening After Marshall Fire Diamondheartcolorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Colorado Diamond Approach Center, home to the Diamond Approach, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new facility on Saturday, October 5, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM . Located at 6783 Baseline Rd, Boulder, the Center replaces the previous one, which was lost in the Marshall Fire three years ago.

The Inaugural Celebration will offer attendees an opportunity to tour the new facility, enjoy refreshments, and meet members and teachers of the Diamond Approach community. A brief talk will also be given to introduce the Diamond Approach, a contemporary spiritual path that emphasizes inner exploration and personal realization.

Founded in Boulder in 1975, the Diamond Approach has grown from a small local group to an internationally recognized spiritual movement. With over 4,500 students in 53 countries, the teachings of the Diamond Approach offer a profound way to self-realization through inquiry-based practices and psychological understanding.

The Marshall Fire in December 2021 destroyed the original center, which had been a hub for the Diamond Approach community in Colorado since 1985. After purchasing a new property in June 2022, the Center has been carefully rebuilt, with renovations completed in the spring of 2024.

The public is invited to celebrate this milestone with the Diamond Approach community and learn more about this unique spiritual tradition.

About Ridhwan Foundation

The Diamond Approach is the spiritual teaching, the path, and the method of the Ridhwan School. The Ridhwan Foundation is the nonprofit spiritual organization (incorporated as a church) established to support and preserve the integrity of the Diamond Approach teaching.



