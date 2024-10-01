Facial Pain Association Releases Second Book To Support Neuropathic Facial Pain Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is proud to announce the release of its second book, "Facial Pain: Living Well with Neuropathic Facial Pain, including trigeminal neuralgia," co-edited by Anne Brazer Ciemnecki, MA and Jeffrey A. Brown, MD, FACS. The launches on October 1st in conjunction with the beginning of Facial Pain Awareness Month.



The book explores a variety of neuropathic facial pain conditions, the most common of which is trigeminal neuralgia. This painful condition impacts the fifth cranial nerve, which is the nerve responsible for feeling and sensation to the face. Due to the trigeminal nerve misfiring, simple activities such as talking, eating, smiling, brushing your teeth, or even a light touch can result in electrocuting, burning, crushing or stabbing pain. These episodes can last several minutes or several hours and can happen multiple times each day.

Left misdiagnosed and/or untreated, neuropathic facial pain can have a debilitating impact on a person's life.



"Living Well with Neuropathic Facial Pain" takes a comprehensive, "whole-person pain relief" approach, focusing on proven medical treatments, the psychology of pain, and accessible solutions to eliminate or mitigate the pain. The book aims to empower individuals to live their best lives by providing insights into various types of neuropathic facial pain, finding the right medications and surgical solutions, and navigating the challenges of affording medication and disability.

It also dives into the more personal aspects of pain that can impact daily life, by providing coping strategies, including important and less frequently discussed areas such as mental health, support groups, sleep, relationships, and more.

This book is a companion to the FPA's first book, "Facial Pain, A 21st Century Guide: For People with Trigeminal Neuropathic Pain," which provides essential information across a broad set of subjects to serve as an introduction to this condition. Both books are valuable resources for individuals living with neuropathic facial pain, as well as caretakers and loved ones.



Co-editor Anne Ciemnecki expressed the importance of addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of pain. "Pain is exhausting, and the emotional component is just as draining as the physical. By offering evidence-based information for both the physical and emotional components of the pain, we offer hope to those who continue to live their lives with neuropathic facial pain," said Ciemnecki.



The books are available for purchase on the FPA's website at .



About Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer-led and community-focused organization. We are the largest patient organization supporting all people affected by neuropathic facial pain, leading the world in resources for information and healthcare guidance. Through programs of education, personal support, and advocacy efforts, the FPA supports patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat people affected by facial pain.

