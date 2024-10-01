Katya Leonovich Launches New York Art Gallery With Bold New Collection: American Renaissance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katya Leonovich, Crescendo, Oil on canvas, 72 x 60 inches, 2024

Renowned Designer and Artist Explores Themes of Power and Vulnerability with Animal Symbolism

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York-based artist and internationally acclaimed fashion designer Katya Leonovich announces her latest solo exhibition, American Renaissance, debuting at the Leonovich on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The gallery, located at 520 West 24th Street in the heart of Chelsea's gallery district, will showcase Leonovich's newest body of work, continuing her exploration of figurative art. The celebratory opening reception will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This highly anticipated event showcases Leonovich's ongoing evolution as a fine artist, with the exhibition continuing to be on view throughout the remainder of the year.Leonovich's career has been marked by her fearless creativity and a unique ability to blend disparate worlds. Having captivated global audiences at New York Fashion Week for several seasons, she designed for celebrities including Madonna, Cyndi Lauper and Carrie Underwood. Now, Leonovich is reinventing herself through painting, presenting an evocative body of figurative works that reimagine masculinity, strength, and fragility, infused with striking animal symbolism.Drawing from her deep fashion roots, where she was one of the few female designers to specialize in men's couture, Leonovich's artworks fuse the structural beauty of the male form with surrealist elements, creating an exploration of humanity's complexity. This new series offers a fresh take on contemporary figurative art-vivid colors, bold strokes, and layered meaning permeate each canvas, evoking narratives that explore power, identity, and vulnerability in equal measure.Curator Elga Wimmer commended Leonovich's latest works, stating:"Katya Leonovich is transforming our perception of the male body by using vibrant colors and striking animal symbolism to blur the lines between strength and vulnerability. Her experience in men's couture profoundly influences her approach to form, structure, and visual storytelling. Through her art, the male figure emerges as both a guardian and a nurturer, merging with untamed creatures to forge a powerful and emotive dialogue between humanity and nature."Location: Leonovich Gallery, 520 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011Show Title: American RenaissanceWhen: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PMAmerican Renaissance showcases Leonovich's provocative exploration of male figures, blending human forms with animalistic strength to reflect on modern masculinity and its inherent contradictions. Her work combines rich symbolism with striking, surrealist overtones, offering viewers an opportunity to engage with complex ideas of power, vulnerability, and transformation. The exhibition will remain on view throughout the remainder of the year.Katya Leonovich is an internationally recognized artist and fashion designer with a rich legacy in both industries. Born in Russia and educated in Moscow, Paris, and Rome, she made her mark on the fashion world with avant-garde collections presented at New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and beyond. Her cutting-edge designs have been worn by notable figures such as Cyndi Lauper and Carrie Underwood. In recent years, Leonovich has transitioned her focus to the fine arts, where she now applies her signature boldness and craftsmanship to the canvas. Her figurative paintings, which explore themes of transformation, masculinity, and animalistic strength, are a testament to her unique vision.

