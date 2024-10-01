Experior Financial Group Inc. Announces U.S. Head Office Relocation To Support Continued Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image of the USA Head Office Building

Experior announces the relocation of its head office. October 1, 2024, the new office will be located at Suite 210, 300 Airborne Parkway, Cheektowaga, NY 14225.

- CEO Jamie PrickettCHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Group Inc., a leading provider of financial services in the United States, is pleased to announce the relocation of its head office. Effective October 1, 2024, the new office will be located at Suite 210, 300 Airborne Parkway, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. This strategic move within the same building reflects Experior Financial Group's continued growth and commitment to enhancing client services while creating new opportunities for expansion.Business operations will not stop even with the relocation. Clients, partners, and staff expect the same outstanding degree of service and accessibility. To ensure a flawless change, the company's phone number-1-888-909-0696-and office hours-8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST-will remain the same.A Step Toward Growth and Efficiency"Relocating our head office excites us as Experior Financial Group continues to expand into the American market. This move gives our team and business partners new opportunities, and helps us to serve our agents better," said Jamie Prickett, CEO & Co-founder of Experior Financial Group. "We're thrilled about the future and what this small but significant change represents for our company."The new office location will be the center of continued growth and development. This will help Experior Financial Group meet the needs of its growing client base while also making internal processes run more smoothly. Innovative financial services and putting customers first are still at the heart of the company's mission.New Job OpportunitiesIn addition to the address change, Experior Financial Group is also excited to announce potential job openings at its new U.S. head office. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the careers page on the company's website to explore opportunities within the fast-growing organization: .About Experior Financial Group Inc.Experior Financial Group Inc is a premier financial services provider specializing in life insurance, investments, and debt management. With a network of independent agents across the U.S. and Canada, Experior Financial is committed to delivering personalized financial solutions that empower clients to reach their financial goals. Learn more at .

Joanna St Jacques

Experior Financial Group, Inc.

+18889090696 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.