EPAM Named A Leader In Data Modernization Services In 2024 IDC Marketscape Report

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations that prioritize developing and maintaining a modernized data infrastructure are best equipped to rapidly adapt to evolving consumer demands in today's fast-paced market.

EPAM Systems, (NYSE: EPAM ), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Modernization Services 2024 Vendor Assessment ( September 2024/#US51234424).



The report assesses EPAM saying, "the Company's data modernization services span from strategy to engineering, focusing on data and AI consulting, data products development, data on cloud, data platform engineering and AI/ML engineering, with specialized offerings for industry verticals and business functions." It further concludes, "customers highly regard the company's ability to deliver across the life cycle of data modernization services, provide resources with appropriate and high-quality technical skills, and provide resources with desired certifications in preferred technology platforms."

"We are proud to be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape," said Val Tsitlik, SVP Head of Data and Analytics Practice at EPAM. "We believe this recognition is a testament to our expertise in data and analytics, AI-integrated tools, business intelligence and cloud platform development. We look forward to helping our clients modernize their operational frameworks that support a data-driven organizational design and culture."

Navigating AI Disruption Requires a Robust Data Foundation

With deep expertise in data and analytics, business intelligence and cloud platform development, EPAM helps companies navigate the complexities of AI by building and scaling new data capabilities that are required in a dynamic environment-from migrating data platforms to the cloud to implementing data governance practices.



EPAM's Core Data & Analytics Focus Areas include:





Data, Analytics & AI Strategy

Data Factory & Data Mesh

Data Governance

Data Migration

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Business Intelligence & Self-Service

Subscribers to IDC's Enterprise Intelligence Services can read the IDC MarketScape report ( September 2024/#US51234424) at idc .

To learn more about how EPAM is helping customers build a future-ready enterprise with the power of data, visit .

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM ) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We make GenAI real with our AI LLM orchestration, testing and engineering solutions, EPAM DIAL, EPAM EliteATM and EPAM AI/RUNTM, respectively.

We deliver globally, but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners and our people around the world.

We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as a Top 100 Best Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services as well as a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.*

Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of

Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

