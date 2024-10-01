BE Networks Releases Verity 6.3, The Industry Leading Data Center Hyperautomation Platform For Sonic-Enabled Ethernet Switches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering high performance features and protocols for the most demanding use cases including Generative AI GPU clusters and hyperscale private cloud.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Networks, a leader in intelligent network management solutions, proudly announces the launch of Version 6.3 of its flagship Verity intent-based networking (IBN) orchestration solution. This latest version offers support for new SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) features, unlocking powerful capabilities for AI-driven network fabrics and next-generation data centers.

About Verity

Verity is a highly declarative IBN solution that enables IT teams to focus on the high-level tasks of deploying network services. The powerful, vendor-agnostic Ethernet fabric orchestration solution helps IT departments better address network service adds/changes, infrastructure uptime, expertise shortages, and cost challenges faced in modern data centers, clouds, and edge environments.

New in Version 6.3

Verity 6.3 extends the hyperautomation functionality to fully support the following SONiC features required to optimize high-performance network environments:



Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) over Converged Ethernet (RoCEv2) which ensures low-latency and high-throughput communications essential for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads.

NVMe/TCP Storage Network allows organizations to use traditional Ethernet networks to achieve significantly lower costs for their SAN deployments compared to Fibre Channel without sacrificing storage performance. Cut Through Switching allowing data frames to be forwarded with minimal delay, further improving the efficiency of AI network infrastructures.

"We're very excited to offer this game-changing release, empowering enterprises to better support AI and HPC workloads in their network fabrics," said Amir Elbaz, CEO and Founder of BE Networks. "With the new release of Verity, we provide organizations with the advanced orchestration and visibility they need to fully realize the potential of their network infrastructures which are critical for business success."

In addition to enhanced SONiC feature support, Verity 6.3 introduces an improved user interface which features a

new observability monitoring dashboard , which provides users with unprecedented graphical visibility into network performance. The dashboard aggregates and displays the vast real-time SONiC telemetry data, including

network state and time-series metrics , giving administrators actionable insights to optimize network operations. These insights are critical for diagnosing issues, tracking performance trends, and ensuring rapid provisioning and remediation of complex network issues such as packet drops and link congestions.

About BE Networks

BE Networks is a software-defined network automation provider for data center, cloud, GenAI, and edge environments focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks with emphasis on Intent-based and AI-enhanced user interfaces. For more information on the company, please visit .

Contact Information:

Ken Lewis

SVP of Solution Design and Integration

[email protected]

(214) 575 9300

SOURCE BE Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED