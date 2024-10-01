Quillbot Expands Leadership Team With New Vice Presidents Of Product, Marketing, And Chief Of Staff Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuillBot , a pioneer in the application of AI to help individuals improve and perfect their writing skills, today announced the appointments of three key leaders: Jeremy Pippin to the role of Vice President of Product, Rodrigo Fontes to the role of Vice President of Marketing, and Kelly Varma to the role of Vice President and Chief of Staff to CEO Rohan Gupta. They will all report directly to Gupta.

"QuillBot helps millions of people around the world write with clarity and confidence," said Gupta. "Jeremy, Rodrigo, and Kelly's combined expertise in product innovation, marketing strategy, and operational leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate the writing process. Their unique perspectives and shared commitment to excellence will play a pivotal role in shaping our vision and delivering exceptional experiences to our QuillBot community."

Pippin has more than a decade of senior product management experience, serving in top product roles at Zeera (formerly Real), Clearing, and FanDuel.

"There are few things you can do for a person as impactful and equitable as improving the clarity of their communication," said Pippin. "I'm deeply committed to QuillBot's vision and incredibly honored to work with such a talented team."

Fontes brings over 20 years of experience leading marketing strategy across a range of industries, including telecommunications, education, and technology. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Marketing at Tinder.

"I'm incredibly excited to join QuillBot as the Vice President of Marketing, a company whose mission and vision resonate deeply with me," said Fontes. "I look forward to helping shape QuillBot's journey as we pioneer innovations that enable better written communication across languages and cultures."

Prior to joining QuillBot, Varma led key strategic efforts at LinkedIn and Google, where she most recently worked on AI product and regulatory strategy for Gemini. Earlier in her career, she advised F500 leadership on critical strategic matters as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. Varma has a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an A.B. in Chemistry from Princeton University.

"QuillBot's deep focus and rapid execution to deliver the best AI communications tools have positioned it for success," Varma said. "I look forward to collaborating with Rohan and the QuillBot team in leading the organization into its next evolution, addressing the needs of a much broader set of users."

About QuillBot



QuillBot's suite of tools employs state-of-the-art AI technology in order to help anyone improve their writing skills and communicate more effectively. Founded on the belief that learning and applying knowledge is more important than the mechanical aspects of writing, QuillBot seeks to automate these necessary tasks intending to improve your language skills. Now, you can focus on what you write, not how you should write it. QuillBot, is a part of Learneo, Inc. , a platform of productivity and learning businesses.

