Reporting Of Granting Of Tryg Shares Mikael Kärrsten (CTO)
Date
10/1/2024 10:16:50 AM
Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 2,318 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 368,098. Granting of the shares are related to the Acquisition of TryggHansa in 2021.
