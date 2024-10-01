Reporting Of Granting Of Tryg Shares Mikael Kärrsten (CTO)

Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 2,318 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 368,098. Granting of the shares are related to the of TryggHansa in 2021.

