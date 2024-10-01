NOBLIS SELECTED AS KEY TEAMMATE ON NASA’S $121 MILLION NAMS-2 CONTRACT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The team will help drive emerging capabilities and technologies for air traffic management, aircraft improvement and airspace safety

Reston, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, and strategy services to the government, today announced its selection as a key teammate on the NASA Academic Mission Services 2 (NAMS-2) contract. This five-year, $121 million contract, led by Crown Consulting Inc., will provide aerospace and research and development (R&D) support for NASA's Ames Research Center.

“We are excited to join this collaborative team of experts across government, industry and academia,” said Mile Corrigan , Noblis' president and CEO.“Noblis' commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with NASA's goal to advance new technologies from R&D to mission ready.”

“Our team offers deep expertise in the strategic areas of air traffic management, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum computing and digital transformation to this contract,” said Lisa Gardner , vice president of the Federal Civilian Solutions mission area at Noblis.“We are excited for the opportunity to contribute to the most innovative and advanced new aeronautics technologies.”

About Noblis

Noblis is a nonprofit science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions to the federal government that enrich lives and make our nation safer. As a nonprofit organization, we work objectively for the public good and invest in breakthrough solutions to deliver lasting impact on our customers' missions with a strategic focus in the areas of health, space, national security and critical infrastructure. Our domain experts advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, applied and environmental sciences, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and systems engineering.

CONTACT: Heather Williams Noblis, Inc. 571.459.9725 ...