Questex's Spatec North America Shone Bright In The Phoenix Sun Delivering A Sizzling Success For Spa Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Spatec North America , the spa industry's leading one-to-one event, brought together North America's most prestigious owners and operators of major resort, hotel, destination and day spas, to meet with global suppliers, September 15-18, 2024 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona for two and a half days of unparalleled networking that included up to 20 one-to-one appointments, receptions, education and discovery. Spatec North America announced next year's event will take place September 7-10, 2025 at the newly renovated Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



"The Spatec team delivered an exceptional event, seamlessly blending business, networking, and inspiring presentations from remarkable speakers,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group.“Set against the backdrop of the desert in autumn, the experience was flawless. We're excited to bring this success to Fort Lauderdale in 2025."

The event was an incredible success, fulfilling its commitment to unite suppliers through nearly 600 one-on-one appointments with buyers they chose in advance based on specific pre-selection criteria. Thoughtfully planned themed receptions, education, and team building, provided attendees with opportunities to network with everyone present, regardless of their pre-scheduled appointments.

“The one-on-one meetings were exceptionally well-organized, and sharing meals and drinks created a great balance between networking and fun,” said Ana Mijokovic, Account Manager for CryoBuilt.“It provided numerous opportunities to connect with incredible professionals in the wellness and spa industry.”

Day 1 kicked off with optional morning wellness opportunities for all including sunrise yoga and a guided walk before they were welcomed to a networking breakfast and presentation,“Build a Thriving Team: Strategies for Cultivating a Vibrant Culture” from Dr. LaRae Verros, Principle, PLG | Prime Leadership Group. The day continued with productive one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers and was capped off with a Sonoran-themed reception.

An optional morning workout of mat Pilates was offered on Day 2, prior to the networking breakfast and education. Guests were treated to“The Art of Leadership, The Science of Management and The Mathematics of Success” presented by Brian McGee, CEO at Bam Navigation, before heading to their full day of one-to-one appointments. Some lucky buyers enjoyed afternoon spa treatments, compliments of a select group of suppliers, before the entire group closed the event in what felt like an Italian dreamscape off the Amalfi coast – a closing reception to remember.

“Spatec is a beautifully curated experience for buyers,” said Stevie White, Director of Wellness Operations, CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa.“The time and detail that went into allowing enough time with each vendor did not go unnoticed. The one on one meetings, paired with the networking made for a perfect event.”

“This was a great event for sourcing new vendors and networking with other industry professionals,” said Jill Barron, Director of Spa, Ocean Reef Club Salon & Spa.“Everything was top-notch and the variety of various types of vendors was perfect.”

Those interested in becoming a supplier at next year's event click here . Those interested in applying to be a hosted buyer can contact Jennifer Willey, Industry Relations Manager, Questex at ... .

Learn more about Spatec North America at spatecna.com

