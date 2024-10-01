AV Communications (AVC) Named One Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AV Communications (AVC ), an integrated marketing leader, shaping the way brands connect with multicultural audiences globally, is pleased to announce it has been recognized on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. AVC placed in the 248 spot out of 417 companies listed, with three-year growth of 163%.The Multicultural EraIn 2024, Canada's population reached 41 million with demographics shifting to a more diverse, urban, and globally connected population. Driven by population growth from new immigration, who are also primarily Gen Z and Millennial, Canadian companies are banking on multicultural segments to fuel their business growth.According to a nationwide study conducted in August 2024 by AVC and Ipsos Reid, 84% of Canadians identify with values of their family's ethnic and cultural background(s). But 51% of Canadians do not feel personally represented in Canadian advertising.“We are living in a multicultural era” says Joycelyn David, Owner & CEO of AVC.“Brands who innovate at the speed of culture and authentically invest in serving and connecting with diverse customers – will be the ones that thrive. Our mission at AVC is to create a more inclusive future through marketing. I'm thrilled to be counted amongst the top growing companies in Canada.”Fueling Innovation in CanadaCanada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive.”About AV Communications (AVC)Founded in 2003, AVC is driven by a mission to create a more inclusive future, shaping the way brands connect with multicultural audiences globally. Guided by a vision to become a leading independently owned marketing network powered by diversity, AVC strives to push boundaries and set new standards for multicultural mass marketing in the industry. Serving notable brands such as Arbor Financial, ABS-CBN, BMO Financial, Canon, Cadillac Fairview, DIAGEO, and Western Union. AVC was also recently recognized as Finalist for“Small Business of the Year” with the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC). Learn more at or follow on LinkedIn.About The Globe and MailThe Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

