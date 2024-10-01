TMK Creamery Launches Thirsty Heifers IPA: A Toast To Sustainability And Local Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CANBY, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TMK Creamery is proud to announce the launch of its new TMK IPA, Thirsty Heifers, in partnership with Culmination Brewing. This innovative brew not only delights the palate but also showcases a commitment to sustainability and local agriculture.

Thirsty Heifers IPA embodies the essence of our farm's mission: responsible and transparent food production. After using grain to make beer, that grain is no longer flavorful enough to make the next batch, but still contains nutritional value. While some small brewing operations discard this spent grain, Culmination Brewing is saving the spent grain for TMK Creamery, to feed to their dairy cows. By utilizing spent grain from the brewing process, TMK cows-true“cowlebrities” in their own right-transform this waste product into nutrient-rich milk. And TMK Creamery uses this Grade A milk in their ice cream and cheeses. This remarkable cycle illustrates how sustainable practices can turn by-products into high-quality ingredients, supporting our efforts to create exceptional products while caring for the environment.

The IPA, or India Pale Ale, has a storied history dating back to the 19th century when brewers began adding extra hops to preserve beer for long voyages to India. This bold, hop-forward style quickly gained popularity and has since evolved into one of the most beloved categories in craft brewing today. With its diverse flavor profiles ranging from citrusy and floral to piney and resinous, IPAs appeal to a wide audience, making them a perfect choice for our first foray into craft beer.

“This collaboration with Culmination Brewing is a fantastic way to highlight the diversity of products small farms can offer,” said Todd Koch, Owner at TMK Creamery.“We believe that by working together, we can create something truly special while demonstrating the importance of sustainability in agriculture.”

Thirsty Heifers is more than just a delicious IPA; it represents a shift towards a more diverse product lineup that small farms need to thrive. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we invite the community to come out to TMK during our open hours to explore our farm, learn about our processes, and experience firsthand how transparency in food and beverage production enriches our community.

“We're excited to partner with TMK Creamery on this project,” said Culmination Brewing CEO Steven Shomler,“Thirsty Heifers not only highlights the incredible flavors of the region but also underscores the importance of sustainable practices in brewing and farming.”

Join us in raising a glass to Thirsty Heifers TMK IPA-a refreshing brew born from collaboration, sustainability, and a shared commitment to our community. Visit TMK Creamery to taste this new offering and learn more about our journey.

ABOUT TMK

TMK Distilley, and sister operation TMK Creamery are located in Canby, Oregon in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. TMK exists to bridge the gap between urban and rural families by providing remarkable experiences that deliver a transparent look at farmstead cheese-making and sustainably upcycling useful byproducts into creative offerings like ice cream, vanilla extract and Cowcohol. TMK began a registered holstein dairy program just over 30 years ago when owner, Todd Koch, bought his first Holstein heifer in middle school. TMK is the world's first Farmstead Creamery + Distillery. To find out more about TMK, please visit our website .

