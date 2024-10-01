Antaris Releases Comprehensive Support For The Openlst Software-Defined Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antaris Logo

The open-source release for the software-defined underscores the company's commitment to driving space ecosystem development.

- Chris RodriguezLANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AntarisTM, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced that it has released comprehensive software support for the OpenLST software-defined radio, which Planet Labs first introduced in 2018. The release includes client libraries and drivers to ease adoption of the open-source hardware for demanding space missions. For Antaris customers, the transceiver is fully functional“out of the box” on the Antaris Cloud Platform.“OpenLST is a space-qualified, field-proven system in high demand by satellite operators around the world,” said Chris Rodriguez, president of The Space Crowd board, a non-profit research and advocacy group for the advancement of space and national defense.“By supporting this important technology through open-source software, Antaris is demonstrating its commitment to advancing open platform technologies that benefit everyone in the satellite industry.”Additionally, the software has been thoroughly tested using Antaris TrueTwinTM, a next-generation digital twinning environment powering Full Mission VirtualizationTM. Through a series of high-fidelity simulations, the company validated the OpenLST software and hardware with both software-in-the-loop (SITL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HITL) tests. Antaris is also using the OpenLST transceiver on its upcoming JANUS-2 mission, which will raise the open-source OpenLST radio to Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9.“Thanks to Antaris TrueTwinTM, the upgraded OpenLST radio has successfully undergone comprehensive system-level testing,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris.“Its integration on JANUS-2 highlights the precision and reliability of our high-fidelity simulations, and we're excited to see it take flight soon.”“This release unlocks new capabilities for all satellite operators,” said Brian Waldon, SVP of Engineering at Antaris.“With flight-ready software, the Python libraries, Golang libraries, and the GNU Radio modules, we enable seamless ground system integration and empower engineers to operate reliably in space.”Organizations and governments that are interested in using Antaris TrueTwinTM to design and test a constellation that incorporates the upgraded OpenLST radio should inquire with Antaris at .About AntarisTMThe Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites and constellations through full mission virtualization. enabling rapid decision making for governments, commercial operators, and combatant commanders. Governments and commercial operators choose Antaris because they gain the ability to answer operational questions more rapidly, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for SpaceTM.

