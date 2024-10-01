Amir Sends Condolences To United States President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to H E Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America, on the of the hurricane that struck a number of states in the southeast of the country, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

