Amir Sends Condolences To United States President
Date
10/1/2024 10:02:22 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to H E Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America, on the victims of the hurricane that struck a number of states in the southeast of the country, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
