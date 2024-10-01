Smartskn Secures $7 Million Partnership With Lillycover Korea To Launch AI Skincare Robots In The US

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSKN, an innovator in AI-powered beauty solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with LillyCover, a pioneer in Korean skincare technology. The $7 million deal grants SmartSKN exclusive rights to introduce AI-driven skincare robots to the U.S. market, combining the best ofwith cutting-edge AI skincare personalization.

SmartSKN has developed three groundbreaking skincare lines using advanced AI technology, all formulated with high-efficacy Korean, plant-powered ingredients. The customized lines are set to revolutionize the skincare industry:



K-AI : a hyper-personalized product line created by using real-time data from an advanced AI skin analysis.

K-OWN : a customizable line where users can formulate their own products with guidance from SmartSKN's AI through an interactive web platform. K-PRO : an industry-first personalized range for professionals, enabling estheticians and dermatologists to co-create formulas with SmartSKN's AI, to deliver highly personalized, supercharged Korean skincare to their clients.

"These three lines represent a dramatic shift in the beauty industry. We're not just creating products; we're building a future where AI, personalization, and sustainability converge to empower consumers and skincare professionals alike," said Val Neicu, CEO of SmartSKN.

First SmartSKN AI Skincare Lab in the US:

The company has opened the first AI SmartSKN Lab in Beverly, MA. This innovative, interactive space offers users the opportunity to book complimentary appointments for AI skin analyses. During their visit, guests can witness AI-powered robots in action as they craft personalized skincare solutions tailored to individual needs. "We wanted to create an immersive experience for our customers, and let them see firsthand the power of skincare personalization," says Neicu.

For those preferring the convenience of at-home use, SmartSKN offers the Muilli AI Dermascope to purchase for the cost of $399. Users can analyze their skin at home, send the data to the SmartSKN Lab, and have their personalized skin care formulas delivered directly to their door.

Sustainable, On-Demand Production:

SmartSKN is revolutionizing beauty production through robotics-driven, AI on-demand manufacturing, minimizing waste and reducing overproduction. By crafting each product based on real-time skin data, this innovative approach meets the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the beauty industry. "We're setting the stage for AI skincare to become the norm, offering products tailored to each individual's unique needs, moving the industry away from a one-size-fits-all solution," adds Neicu.

Redefining Beauty with AI and K-Beauty:

Neicu characterizes the partnership with LillyCover as a groundbreaking development that unlocks limitless potential for innovation in the beauty industry. "As AI-driven skin care takes center stage, this collaboration paves the way for future advancements. Envision a world where AI revolutionizes not only skin care but also hair care and other beauty sectors in the years ahead."

About: SmartSKN , an innovator in beauty technology, combines AI diagnostics and robotic on demand manufacturing to create hyper-personalized products. High performance, plant-powered ingredients are sourced from Korea's top skincare research. With a focus on data-driven customization and sustainability , SmartSKN is redefining the future of beauty.

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE Smart SKN, LLC

