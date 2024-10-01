IBM Opens First European Quantum Data Center In Germany
The American IT giant has selected the southwestern German town of Ehningen as the site for its second quantum computing facility worldwide.
BERLIN, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the inauguration ceremony, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted that Germany has invested more than EUR 2 billion in quantum computing.
"There is a great deal of capacity and willingness to use these facilities for research," Scholz said. "We have the skills, thanks to our robust education system."
The new Quantum System 2, based on three 133-qubit tunable-coupler Heron processors, provides a modular utility-scale quantum computer, IBM stated. Each processor is capable of running 5,000 operations within a single quantum circuit.
In a recent survey of 87 large companies conducted by Germany's digital industry association Bitkom, three-quarters of respondents said they believe Germany could become a global leader in quantum computing technology.
"The quantum industry is taking its next steps towards industrial and real-world applications," said Asha-Maria Sharma, a digital expert at Germany Trade & Invest. "The IBM quantum data center will strengthen Germany's industrial base and further develop the quantum ecosystem. I am confident that Germany, as an attractive location for the quantum computing industry, will provide a supportive economic environment for both research and commercial use."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.
