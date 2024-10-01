AISECT and Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Collaborate to Foster Financial Inclusion in Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Dehradun, September XX 2024: AISECT, India’s leading social enterprise at the intersection of education, skills development, and financial inclusion, has been selected by Uttarakhand Gramin Bank as the Corporate Business Correspondent for financial inclusion in Uttarakhand. This partnership, formalized during an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters in Dehradun, expands AISECT’s network to nine banking institutions committed to enhancing financial services in rural areas.



The MoU exchange ceremony was attended by key representatives, including Ms. Amita Raturi, General Manager of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank; Mr. Liyakat Khokhar, Zonal Head at AISECT; and Mr. Siddharth Dongre, FI Lead at AISECT Limited. This collaboration signifies a strategic step forward in addressing the pressing need for financial services in rural regions, where access to banking has traditionally been limited.



AISECT’s commitment to financial inclusion has been evident since its inception. With over 7,300 kiosks established in rural and semi-urban areas, AISECT has facilitated the opening of more than 1 crore bank accounts, enabling transactions worth ₹66,000 crore. Partnering with major banks, AISECT has played a pivotal role in bridging the financial divide, ensuring that even the most marginalized communities can participate in the formal economy.



Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President of AISECT, said, "With the growing recognition of the need for financial inclusion in remote regions like Uttarakhand, we are proud to partner with Uttarakhand Gramin Bank. This collaboration highlights the vital role financial inclusion plays in fostering economic growth and social development in rural India. Together, we aim to bridge the financial gap and create a more inclusive economy, empowering individuals and communities to thrive."



This partnership with Uttarakhand Gramin Bank marks another significant achievement for AISECT in its ongoing mission to enhance financial empowerment across India. As AISECT continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its collaborations, this initiative stands as a testament to the organization’s unwavering dedication to creating accessible banking solutions. With each new partnership, AISECT adds another feather to its cap, reinforcing its position as a leader in the financial inclusion movement and driving transformative change for rural communities.





