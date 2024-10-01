ICICI Bank’s Festive Bonanza is back with attractive deals on big brands and leading e-commerce portals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: ICICI Bank’s annual Festive Bonanza is back with an array of attractive deals on big brands across electronics, mobiles, fashion, jewellery, furniture, travel, e-commerce and dining. Customers of the Bank can avail of these offers and get discounts of up to ₹40,000, by using their credit/debit cards, internet banking, cardless EMI and consumer finance. They can also choose to avail the benefit of no cost EMI by using their credit/debit cards.



The Bank offers special deals on iPhone 16 and other Apple products. On the purchase of iPhone 16, customers can avail an instant cashback of up to ₹5,000 on their credit cards and EMI purchases made through their credit and debit cards. ICICI Bank credit card holders exclusively get the option to register for Apple's 'iPhone for Life' programme. It allows them to pay for select iPhone models in 24-month interest free instalments starting at ₹2,497 and offers a guaranteed buy back option for the existing iPhone when they upgrade to their next iPhone.



Customers are eligible to get special offers at Big Fashion Festival of Myntra. Further, they can enjoy special offers on home loan, car loan, two-wheeler loan and education loan from the Bank.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are pleased to bring back ‘Festive Bonanza’ to our customers with a variety of discounts, offers, and cashbacks. By partnering with top brands across categories, we have curated these attractive offers and discounts during the festive season, for our customers to make the most of their festive shopping. The deals can be accessed through ICICI Bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI. We are also delighted to announce special festive offers on home loan, car loan, two-wheeler loan and education loan. We believe these offers will make the festive season even more enjoyable and rewarding for our customers.”













