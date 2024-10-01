H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition Of Skincure Oncology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the of SkinCure Oncology Intermediate LLC ("SkinCure Oncology" or the "Company"), a leading provider of image-guided superficial radiation therapy ("IG-SRT") solutions. SkinCure Oncology's executive team, led by CEO Kerwin Brandt, will continue to lead the Company and remain significant shareholders.

Headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL, SkinCure Oncology provides its physician partners with a comprehensive model for the delivery of IG-SRT for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer. Unlike traditional surgical methods, IG-SRT involves no cutting or need for reconstructive surgery, allowing patients to maintain normal activities throughout treatment, while offering cosmetic benefits for those concerned about surgical scarring. Presented to patients as The GentleCure Experience, IG-SRT is available from more than 500 physicians nationwide and more than 100,000 patients have been treated with the technology.

Kerwin Brandt said, "We are excited to work with H.I.G. and believe this partnership will help us continue executing on our growth strategy and vision for the Company. This includes expanding the availability of our GentleCureTM platform across both existing and new dermatology and Mohs practice partners, while maintaining the Company's entrepreneurial culture and dedication to our partners and employees that have defined SkinCure since 2016."

Scott Zhu, Managing Director at H.I.G., added,

"We are thrilled to partner with Kerwin and the SkinCure Oncology team. There are tremendous opportunities ahead for the Company, given its strong track record of delivering outstanding outcomes for both its physician partners and their patients. The Company has established itself as a leader in the industry, and we look forward to supporting their continued expansion to ensure increased options and access to care for patients with nonmelanoma skin cancer."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing dermatology partners with a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, presented to dermatology patients as The GentleCure experienceTM. Headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL, SkinCure works with some 500 physicians across the United States and employs over 500 full-time personnel. For more information, visit skincureoncology and GentleCure .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:





H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Scott Zhu

Managing Director

[email protected]



HJ Kim

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Avenue

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig

