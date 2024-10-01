عربي


Notification On The Disposal Of Voting Rights


10/1/2024 9:46:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiskio suris AB received a notification on the disposal of block of voting rights by the group of shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB (attached).

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

TEL.+370 458 55200


Attachment

  • Notification of disposal of a holding 01 10 2024

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

